6 killed, 33 wounded across Chicago; third-straight weekend with 30-plus shootings
No arrests have been made in any of the attacks. The number of shootings almost equals Memorial Day weekend, when at least 42 people were shot between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Nine people were shot to death that weekend.
Six people were killed and 33 injured in shootings over the weekend, marking the third weekend in a row where more than 30 people were shot.
A 28-year-old man was driving southbound in the 12100 block of South Halsted Street about 5:51 p.m. Sunday when someone in a black sedan fired shots, hitting the man multiple times, police said. The victim then hit a parked car, causing his vehicle to catch on fire. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
Less than an hour later and about a mile and a half away, a 14-year-old boy and 55-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue about 6:37 p.m. when people in a nearby vehicle shot at them, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and the woman was taken to Christ Medical Center; both were in fair condition with gunshot wounds to their right legs.
About 3:40 a.m. Sunday, someone opened fire in the 1300 block of West 72nd Street in the Englewood neighborhood hitting an 18-year-old woman in a parked car, police said. She was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Five hours later and less than two miles away, a 36-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley in the 700 block of 66th Place, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Two teens and a 12-year-old boy were also wounded in a pair of shootings Friday night in Douglas.
A 16-year-old boy was standing in a fast food restaurant parking lot in the 3400 block of South King Drive just before 10:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen.
No arrests have been made in any of the weekend’s shootings.
Some of the other shootings, according to police:
- A 31-year-old man was in the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue in West Ridge about 9:45 p.m. when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was later pronounced dead.
- A male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Woodlawn about 5:15 p.m. Saturday when someone fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
- Two men, 31 and 40, were wounded about 12:20 a.m. Saturday when someone fired into a restaurant in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue in the Loop, police said. The younger man was shot in the leg and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder; both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
- Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of West Division Street in Austin found a 39-year-old man lying on the ground in an alley, police said, with a gun in his hand. The man, shot in his neck and chest, died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.