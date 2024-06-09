6 killed, 33 wounded across Chicago; third-straight weekend with 30-plus shootings

Six people were killed and 33 injured in shootings over the weekend, marking the third weekend in a row where more than 30 people were shot.

The number of victims approached the number who were shot over the long Memorial Day weekend, when at least 42 people were shot between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Nine people were killed.

A 28-year-old man was driving southbound in the 12100 block of South Halsted Street about 5:51 p.m. Sunday when someone in a black sedan fired shots, hitting the man multiple times, police said. The victim then hit a parked car, causing his vehicle to catch on fire. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The 12100 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman. Google Maps

Less than an hour later and about a mile and a half away, a 14-year-old boy and 55-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue about 6:37 p.m. when people in a nearby vehicle shot at them, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and the woman was taken to Christ Medical Center; both were in fair condition with gunshot wounds to their right legs.

About 3:40 a.m. Sunday, someone opened fire in the 1300 block of West 72nd Street in the Englewood neighborhood hitting an 18-year-old woman in a parked car, police said. She was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Five hours later and less than two miles away, a 36-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley in the 700 block of 66th Place, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Two teens and a 12-year-old boy were also wounded in a pair of shootings Friday night in Douglas.

A 16-year-old boy was standing in a fast food restaurant parking lot in the 3400 block of South King Drive just before 10:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen.

No arrests have been made in any of the weekend’s shootings.

Some of the other shootings, according to police:

