Migrant tent shelter plans on pause

After a fraught, failed attempt to pitch a first tent shelter for migrants in Chicago, the city is pausing other efforts to do so, for now.
“There are no immediate plans for 115th and Halsted,” said mayoral spokesman Ronnie Reese, referring to the Far South Side site in Morgan Park that was the city’s other designated tent shelter location after a site in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Reese attributed the change to the success of other efforts to house migrants that have brought the number camped out at police stations and at O’Hare Airport down from a couple thousand to several hundred.
“We haven’t retired the idea, but as of right now we’re in much better shape than a few months ago,” Reese said. “We’re doing this without the need for basecamps.”
These efforts include a recently announced plan to house migrants in churches and increased assistance at the site where the city first receives migrants to either move them outside Chicago or with local sponsors.
Almost 700 migrants were at police stations and O’Hare airport Monday, about half as many as when the plan was first announced in early September.
Timeline of Chicago’s response to incoming migrants
August 2022: Chicago begins to receive buses of migrants sent from Texas
Jan 12, 2023: Temporary shelter for asylum seekers receives neighborhood backlash
Apr 3, 2023: FOP boss files complaint about the city housing migrants in police stations
May 9, 2023: Mayor Lori Lightfoot declares a state of emergency amid a new surge of arrivals
Sept 1, 2023: Hundreds of migrants stuck at overcrowded O’Hare Airport shelter
Sept 7, 2023: Winterized base camps suggested under Mayor Brandon Johnson’s new plan
Sept 20, 2023: Federal government announces it will expedite work visa process for Venezuelans seeking asylum
Nov 16, 2023: Chicago receives $160 million boost from the state to house and manage influx of migrants
Nov 17, 2023: Mayor Brandon Johnson limits shelter stays for migrants under new 60 day shelter rule
Nov 29, 2023: ‘Winterized tent’ construction begins in Brighton Park
Dec 1, 2023: Mercury, arsenic and other contaminants found at planned migrant tent location, according to environmental study
Dec 5, 2023: Governor Pritzker stops construction of tents because of toxic chemicals found in soil
The city’s first pick for the tent shelter at 38th Street and California Avenue was nixed last week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, citing “serious environmental concerns” about the heavy metals and toxic chemicals found at the site.
In announcing their move to halt that plan, the state said they would pivot to brick-and-mortar shelters, including one in Little Village and others at Archdiocese of Chicago properties.
The Southwest Side shelter is inside a former CVS building. It’s expected to house 200 people.
Archdiocese properties expected to open soon include the former St. Bartholomew School in the Portage Park community that’s expected to open in January and house around 350 people.
Last week, Susan Thomas a spokeswoman for the archdiocese said they were close to securing a lease with the city that would allow for parish properties to be quickly converted into city run shelters.
Contributing: Tina Sfondeles.
Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.
More coverage of migrants in Chicago
Where to house migrants
- Chicago signs $29.3 million contract to build ‘winterized base camps’ for migrants
- Plans for migrant shelter at Amundsen Park field house on hold as city seeks alternate site
- As migrant crisis grows will faith groups step up and offer unused buildings?
- Lawsuit seeks to stop Chicago from using public buildings to house migrants
Long waits for work visas
- Asylum-seekers’ long wait for work permits: ‘It feels terrible, especially because I’m used to working’
- Chicago Democrats are pushing Biden to speed up work permits for migrants. Will they succeed?
- A year since the first buses of migrants arrived in Chicago, the journey to asylum for Vannessa Olivera, others is just beginning
How to pay
- City Council OKs spending another $34.5 million on burgeoning migrant crisis
- Preckwinkle pitches 2024 budget with more money for asylum-seeker health care
- Worst-case scenario: Chicago budget gap could reach $1.9 billion by 2026
- Chicago faces 2024 budget shortfall of $538 million — more than a third of it tied to migrant crisis