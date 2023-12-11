The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 11, 2023

Migrant tent shelter plans on pause

Mayoral spokesman Ronnie Reese said the plan is on hold for now as the city has had success with other plans and the state has plans to open shelters soon.

By  Michael Loria
   
“There are no immediate plans for 115th and Halsted,” said mayoral spokesman Ronnie Reese, referring to the Far South Side site in Morgan Park that was the city’s other designated tent shelter location after a site in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

After a fraught, failed attempt to pitch a first tent shelter for migrants in Chicago, the city is pausing other efforts to do so, for now.

Reese attributed the change to the success of other efforts to house migrants that have brought the number camped out at police stations and at O’Hare Airport down from a couple thousand to several hundred.

“We haven’t retired the idea, but as of right now we’re in much better shape than a few months ago,” Reese said. “We’re doing this without the need for basecamps.”

These efforts include a recently announced plan to house migrants in churches and increased assistance at the site where the city first receives migrants to either move them outside Chicago or with local sponsors.

Almost 700 migrants were at police stations and O’Hare airport Monday, about half as many as when the plan was first announced in early September.

Timeline of Chicago’s migrant response

August 2022: Chicago begins to receive buses of migrants sent from Texas

Jan 12, 2023: Temporary shelter for asylum seekers receives neighborhood backlash

Apr 3, 2023: FOP boss files complaint about the city housing migrants in police stations

May 9, 2023: Mayor Lori Lightfoot declares a state of emergency amid a new surge of arrivals

Sept 1, 2023: Hundreds of migrants stuck at overcrowded O’Hare Airport shelter

Sept 7, 2023: Winterized base camps suggested under Mayor Brandon Johnson’s new plan

Sept 20, 2023: Federal government announces it will expedite work visa process for Venezuelans seeking asylum

Nov 16, 2023: Chicago receives $160 million boost from the state to house and manage influx of migrants

Nov 17, 2023: Mayor Brandon Johnson limits shelter stays for migrants under new 60 day shelter rule

Nov 29, 2023: ‘Winterized tent’ construction begins in Brighton Park

Dec 1, 2023: Mercury, arsenic and other contaminants found at planned migrant tent location, according to environmental study

Dec 5, 2023: Governor Pritzker stops construction of tents because of toxic chemicals found in soil

The city’s first pick for the tent shelter at 38th Street and California Avenue was nixed last week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, citing “serious environmental concerns” about the heavy metals and toxic chemicals found at the site.

In announcing their move to halt that plan, the state said they would pivot to brick-and-mortar shelters, including one in Little Village and others at Archdiocese of Chicago properties.

The Southwest Side shelter is inside a former CVS building. It’s expected to house 200 people.

Archdiocese properties expected to open soon include the former St. Bartholomew School in the Portage Park community that’s expected to open in January and house around 350 people.

Last week, Susan Thomas a spokeswoman for the archdiocese said they were close to securing a lease with the city that would allow for parish properties to be quickly converted into city run shelters.

Contributing: Tina Sfondeles.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

