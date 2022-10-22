4 killed, 25 wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago

Four people have been killed and 25 wounded by gunfire since Friday evening across Chicago.



A 16-year-old boy died and a 13-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in North Lawndale on the West Side. The boy was standing outside about 8:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Fairfield Avenue when two men exited a dark sedan and opened gunfire, striking him once in the back, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. The girl was shot twice in the neck by stray bullets. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About the same time, a man in his 20s was found shot to death in Austin on the West Side. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 500 block of North Leclaire Avenue, Chicago police said.

Another man was found fatally shot about an hour later at an apartment complex parking lot in South Shore. The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:20 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a 31-year-old man was killed during an argument at an Auburn Gresham residence in the 8300 block of South Marshfield Avenue. The 31-year-old was fighting with another 31-year-old man, who pulled out a handgun and shot him, police said. The alleged gunman was arrested at the scene.

In nonfatal shootings, a 14-year-old boy was grazed in the face Saturday night while at a playground in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He was wounded about 7 p.m. while in the 4400 block of West Wilcox Street, police said. Hefferan Public School is located in the block and has a small playground. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No other details about the shooting were released.

Saturday morning, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood on the South Side. He was standing outside about 6:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue when a car stopped near him and someone inside fired shots, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Another 15-year-old boy was shot about six hours earlier in Bronzeville on the South Side. The teen was walking on a sidewalk about 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Langley Avenue when two men approached and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the right foot and taken to Comer Children’sHospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 12-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Lawndale on the West Side. He was standing on a sidewalk about 8:35 p.m. in the 900 block of South Albany Avenue when someone inside a gray car started shooting, police said. He was shot in the chest and transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

At least 20 other people have been shot in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

