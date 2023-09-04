4 dead, 30 hurt in Labor Day weekend gun violence

Four people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded, including a child and five teenagers, in shootings across Chicago this Labor Day weekend.

There were six people under the age of 18 wounded over the weekend. The youngest victim, a 6-year-old boy, was shot during a family gathering Sunday evening in Washington Heights on the South Side.

The boy was in a home in the 9100 block of South Racine Avenue when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Less than two hours later, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Englewood. The boy was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Elisabeth Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Fatal shootings

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. Robert Smith, 34, was standing in the back of a house in the 2700 block of West 38th Street when someone inside a red Jeep fired shots around 5:30 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was struck in the armpit and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a man was shot to death in the Armour Square neighborhood, about a block and a half south of Guaranteed Rate Field. Daquon Rice, 26, was outside in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue when three male suspects approached and opened fire about 6:15 p.m. He was wounded in the side and was pronounced dead, police said.

On Saturday, a man was shot to death in Englewood. About 3 p.m., the 20-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1100 block of West 58th Street, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in West Garfield Park following a traffic accident, according to police. The man, 30, was driving about 4:20 p.m. when he collided with another car in the 3800 block of West Madison Street. A man inside the other car then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The 30-year-old was struck several times and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Non-fatal attacks

Two teenagers were shot near Mount Carmel High School shortly after a football game at the Woodlawn campus late Friday. The attack was reported about 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 64th Street, where officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 16-year-old girl who had been hit in the foot, according to Chicago police, who didn’t have details on the circumstances. They were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, with the boy was listed in critical condition and the girl in good condition.

Three men were hurt Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of West Madison Street and found the men — ages 25, 26 and 47 — with gunshot wounds, according to police. The oldest man was struck multiple times. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The youngest man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and drove himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. The other man drove himself to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was listed in good condition.

At least 27 others were wounded in citywide gun violence since 5 p.m. Friday.

