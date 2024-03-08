Measles reported at Chicago migrant shelter

A migrant shelter in Pilsen is on lockdown for one of Chicago's first measles cases in years.

Public health officials reported the cases of the disease Thursday and confirmed Friday morning that one of the cases was at the shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St., where 5-year-old Jean Carlos “Jeremías” Martinez Rivero was staying before he died from sepsis caused primarily by strep throat, according to the autopsy report.

The child at the shelter who contracted measles had recovered and was no longer contagious, the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a statement. The shelter would remain on lockdown until residents were vaccinated.

Chicago officials have been struggling to treat migrants at the shelter for months.

In the aftermath of Jeremías' death in December, the city scrambled to provide health screenings for shelter residents and public health providers who have been treating thousands of migrants for months decried the lack of health care resources available.

At the time, around 2,500 migrants were staying there, about half of them children, and many complained overcrowded conditions made getting sick inevitable.

Since then, the number of migrants in shelters has fallen, from a peak of about 15,000 to around 12,000, and the city's Department of Emergency Management and Communications said nearly 2,000 migrants were staying at the shelter Monday.

The disease can be serious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, especially in children younger than 5. About 1 in 5 people in the U.S. who get measles end up hospitalized; 1 in a 1000 people with measles will wind up with brain damage; and between 1 and 3 will die, "even with the best care."

The disease is characterized by spiking fever, pink eye and a rash after flu-like symptoms begin. It is very contagious.

Cases of measles nationwide have been on the rise this year, according to the CDC. Forty-five cases have been reported in 17 states, compared to 58 in all of 2023.

Public health officials said shelter residents who had been vaccinated will be allowed to leave.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.