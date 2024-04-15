The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
Cicero measles case marks 2nd infection reported in suburban Cook County

The case has no known connection to the Chicago measles outbreak at a migrant shelter, according to health officials.

By  Mary Norkol
   
A nurse draws a dose of mumps- measles-rubella vaccine.

An adult in Cicero has developed measles, the second known case in suburban Cook County.

AP file

A Cicero adult has contracted measles, marking the second case in suburban Cook County this year.

The first measles case in suburban Cook County was confirmed in late March and was linked to an outbreak that started at a migrant shelter in the Pilsen neighborhood. These are the first cases of measles reported since 2019.

The Cook County Department of Public Health said there is no known connection between the Cicero measles case and the Chicago migrant shelter. Across the state, there are 64 confirmed cases of measles, most of which are in Chicago.

The Cicero case is in an unvaccinated adult who spent time at the Super Mercado Torres, 5310 W. 25th St., in Cicero last week. Anyone who was at the market at these times could have been exposed to measles: Saturday, April 6, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, April 7, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Tuesday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; or Wednesday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“People who visited the market on these days should know that they are most likely safe from developing measles if they previously received two doses of MMR vaccine. If they are unvaccinated or experiencing symptoms of measles though, they should call a health care provider immediately to arrange for medical evaluation,” Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck, the county health department's chief operating officer, said in a news release.

Related

The case in Cicero was reported less than a week after the Chicago outbreak had significantly slowed.

Most cases have been reported in children younger than 5. Since early March, more than 14,000 doses of the measles vaccine have been administered in Chicago and the health department continues to offer vaccines at clinics and "landing zones" where migrants arrive in the city.

Anyone who hasn't been vaccinated against measles is at risk of infection, which includes symptoms of rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. People who are concerned about their potential exposure to measles should contact a health care provider before going to a hospital or medical clinic to avoid exposing others.

