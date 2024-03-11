Two more measles cases identified at Pilsen migrant shelter

Two more cases of measles were identified Sunday in a Pilsen migrant shelter. This follows the two cases diagnosed last week, according to city health officials.

The newest cases were both in adults at the shelter and brings the city’s total number of cases to five.

Two cases were previously found in children at the shelter, and another case was identified in a person outside the shelter Feb. 27, the city's first case since 2019. The Pilsen facility is the same shelter where one boy died and several other children were hospitalized after becoming sick in December.

“Because some Chicagoans on the whole are unvaccinated, there remains an opportunity for the virus to spread,” city health officials said in a Monday statement. “CDPH is, therefore, treating this response as a citywide one and is calling on all eligible unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated now.”

More than 900 residents of the shelter were vaccinated over the weekend and are being quarantined for 21 days, city health officials said. Another 700 at the shelter already had immunity and have been allowed to leave the shelter and return.

Dozens of residents of the shelter who had immunity from vaccines or prior infection were moved to another location Sunday to quarantine, city health officials said. Others at the shelter are also being moved into hotels to quarantine.

The city health department is now vaccinating anyone without immunity at the new arrival landing zone and sending staff to other shelters to continue to vaccinate people, city health officials said.

Initial symptoms — such as high fever, cough, runny nose and red or watery eyes — usually appear within a week or two of exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The rash shows up three to five days after initial symptoms begin.

The "highly infectious" virus is spread through coughing, sneezing or contact with an infected person, and the virus can live for up to two hours in the air after an infected person has left, according to the CDC. Those with the virus can spread it up to four days before and after a rash appears, and 90% of people without immunity who are exposed to the virus become infected.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team is being sent to assist the city in responding to the infections.

“As long as measles circulates in Chicago, we will continue to take a proactive approach to protecting as many people as we can from this highly infectious disease,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige. “Vaccination remains by far the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles. New arrivals and all Chicagoans should get the MMR vaccine if they haven’t already.”

