Thursday, April 11, 2024
Measles outbreak slowing in Chicago

Three cases were detected in the last week after the city recorded more than 50 in less than a month.

By  Kade Heather
   
Measles is highly contagious, health officials say, but it can be prevented through vaccination.

The measles outbreak in Chicago has significantly subsided after more than 50 cases were reported in less than a month, health officials said.

Three more cases detected this week bring the outbreak’s total to 61, many of them contracted at a migrant shelter in Pilsen, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. An additional case, also linked to a migrant shelter, was previously confirmed in suburban Cook County.

The majority of infections have been among children 4 years and younger.

The outbreak started in early March, when health officials reported the first measles cases in Chicago since 2019. Infections steadily increased to 15 by March 18, then jumped to 50 total cases a week later.

Health officials cite high vaccination rates, as well as efficiency in testing and isolating those who contract the highly infectious virus as reasons the outbreak has slowed in Chicago.

Nearly 14,000 doses of the measles vaccine have been administered since early March, with many of the people who received those now being given a second dose on “expedited schedules” to ensure their protection and to limit the virus’ spread, the health department said.

The health department has hosted more than 100 vaccine clinics at migrant shelters and continues to administer vaccines at the city’s designated “landing zone” for migrants on the Near West Side, officials said.

Other confirmed exposure locations have been on public transportation and at grocery stores and schools.

Measles symptoms generally appear 10 to 14 days after exposure. Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red or watery eyes, according to the CDC. A rash can appear three to five days after initial symptoms begin.

Families with children ages 1 to 5 should keep them home until 21 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, or 21 days after last exposure if they cannot be vaccinated.

