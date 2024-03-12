Three more measles cases identified at Pilsen migrant shelter, 8 cases reported in Chicago

Three more cases of measles were identified Tuesday inside a Pilsen migrant shelter bringing the total number of cases in Chicago's current outbreak to eight, health officials say.

Seven of the cases were identified in residents at the shelter. Two of the cases were children, five were adults. These are the first cases of measles reported since 2019.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it would be "mobilizing resources" to help Chicago and Cook County officials to contain the spread of the virus.

“IDPH is working to coordinate state assistance to support our local public health partners as they contend with a measles outbreak that reflects an ongoing national rise in measles this year,” IDPH director Sameer Vohra said in a statement. “While the vast majority of Chicago and Cook County residents are vaccinated for measles and not at risk, we strongly support the call from the Chicago Department of Public Health for all unvaccinated residents to get the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine now. Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious complications for those that are non-immunized.”

A team from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived Tuesday to help provide guidance for symptom monitoring protocols, quarantine and isolation practices specific to shelter settings and coordination for the ongoing vaccination campaign across Chicago’s various new-arrival shelters, the Chicago Department of Public Health said.

"Although the cases are in Chicago, we are tracking nearly 100 potentially exposed people," Cook County Department of Public Health chief operating officer LaMar Hasbrouck said. "This investigation underscores just how infectious measles can be. We strongly encourage everyone to check their vaccination records and get vaccinated if needed."

More than 900 residents at the Pilsen shelter were vaccinated and immunization was confirmed for the rest, the city health agency said. Health officials have now moved on to other shelters across the city to provide vaccinations.

Health officials are also providing measles vaccinations at the new arrival landing zone.

Symptoms of measles can include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, health officials said. Symptoms can take from seven to 21 days to show up after being exposed to someone with measles.

“While we’re seeing new cases every day, this is not like the COVID-19 outbreak. The vast majority of Chicagoans are vaccinated against measles and therefore not at high risk,” said CDPH Commissioner Olusimbo Ige. “But those who are unvaccinated need to take precautions and if they’re exposed, quarantine immediately and connect with your healthcare provider. Above all else, get vaccinated so you, too, can be protected from this virus."