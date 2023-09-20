The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Christy George, top Pritzker aide, named executive director of Chicago DNC host committee

The host committee is tasked with raising between $80 and $100 million for the presidential convention, taking place Aug. 19-22. A spokesperson from the host committee described fundraising as “impressive” thus far, but would not disclose a number.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Christy George, top Pritzker aide, named executive director of Chicago DNC host committee
Christy George, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first assistant deputy governor for budget and economy, will serve as the Chicago Democratic National Convention host committee’s permanent executive director.

Christy George, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first assistant deputy governor for budget and economy, will serve as the Chicago Democratic National Convention host committee’s permanent executive director effective Sept. 25

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A top aide to Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been named executive director of the host committee for next year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Christy George, Pritzker’s first assistant deputy governor for budget and economy, will serve as the host committee’s permanent executive director effective Sept. 25, the committee announced on Wednesday. 

The host committee is tasked with raising between $80 and $100 million for the presidential convention, taking place Aug. 19-22. A spokesperson from the host committee described fundraising as “impressive” thus far, but would not disclose a number. 

Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to host a fundraiser on Sept. 28, and the host committee is planning more events and site visits with a goal of more aggressive fundraising and an increased presence in the city, the spokesperson said. 

George was instrumental in helping the state seal a deal with Gotion, the Chinese company who announced earlier this month it will build a $2 billion lithium battery factory in Manteno.

Pritzker’s office called George an integral part of the governor’s senior team and one he relies on to get things done, including handling big ticket items like the state budget and economic development. 

George joined the governor’s office in 2021 after serving as the executive director of the Illinois Commerce Commission and previously in several key Chicago government roles, including deputy budget director for public safety. 

Keiana_Barrett_Photo.JPG

Keiana Barrett, chief diversity and engagement officer for Sterling Bay, will serve as a senior adviser for the host committee.

Provided photo

The host committee on Wednesday also announced South Side native Keiana Barrett as a senior adviser. Barrett, the chief diversity and engagement officer for Sterling Bay, previously served as deputy director of the Heartland Alliance, national press secretary of Rainbow PUSH and director of the Congressional Black Caucus, among other roles.

Kaitlin Fahey, former chief of staff to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, was named the committee’s interim executive director in May and will transition to a general consultant role. Fahey’s consulting firm Magnify Strategies managed the first phase of pitching the convention in Chicago, including site visits, fundraising and pitch meetings. 

The initial leaders of the host committee are Michael Sacks, board chairman and CEO of GCM Grosvenor, Jesse Ruiz, Pritzker’s former deputy governor and Ald. Michelle Harris (8th). The full host committee is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Next Up In News
Four armed robberies reported within 15 minutes on Northwest Side
Man killed in Grand Crossing shooting Tuesday morning
Person fatally shot in Englewood on Monday
Chicago’s annual Christmas tree contest announced
Brookfield Zoo’s $40 million gift will help zoo build ‘brighter future for wildlife and humanity,’ officials say
Trauma-healing ‘toolkit’ offered to area residents impacted by gun violence: ‘It gave us a moment of peace’
The Latest
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Four armed robberies reported within 15 minutes on Northwest Side
The attacks happened in Wicker Park, Logan Square and Humboldt Park between 9:25 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., according to Chicago police. No one was reported in custody.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Several armed robberies have been reported in Park Manor in October 2019.
Crime
Man killed in Grand Crossing shooting Tuesday morning
The man was in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue when three male suspects got out of a black Dodge Charger and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Person fatally shot in Englewood on Monday
The male, whose age wasn’t known, was standing on the front porch of a home in the 7000 block of South Yale Avenue when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Connor Bedard (right) with Rockford coach Anders Sorensen.
Blackhawks
Five key storylines to follow during Blackhawks training camp
Connor Bedard’s acclimation to Chicago, Kevin Korchinski’s attempt to prove his NHL readiness and Luke Richardson’s line combinations and mentality toward prospects will all be interesting to watch.
By Ben Pope
 
Under Mayor Brandon Johnson’s new environmental plan, South and West Side neighborhoods would no longer be treated as dumping grounds for toxins and pollution.
Editorials
Mayor Johnson’s environmental plan is a needed and welcome step for equity
The mayor has been moved to action, but his plan is just a first step to tackle the long-standing problem of environmental racism.
By CST Editorial Board
 