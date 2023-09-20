Christy George, top Pritzker aide, named executive director of Chicago DNC host committee

A top aide to Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been named executive director of the host committee for next year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Christy George, Pritzker’s first assistant deputy governor for budget and economy, will serve as the host committee’s permanent executive director effective Sept. 25, the committee announced on Wednesday.

The host committee is tasked with raising between $80 and $100 million for the presidential convention, taking place Aug. 19-22. A spokesperson from the host committee described fundraising as “impressive” thus far, but would not disclose a number.

Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to host a fundraiser on Sept. 28, and the host committee is planning more events and site visits with a goal of more aggressive fundraising and an increased presence in the city, the spokesperson said.

George was instrumental in helping the state seal a deal with Gotion, the Chinese company who announced earlier this month it will build a $2 billion lithium battery factory in Manteno.

Pritzker’s office called George an integral part of the governor’s senior team and one he relies on to get things done, including handling big ticket items like the state budget and economic development.

George joined the governor’s office in 2021 after serving as the executive director of the Illinois Commerce Commission and previously in several key Chicago government roles, including deputy budget director for public safety.

Keiana Barrett, chief diversity and engagement officer for Sterling Bay, will serve as a senior adviser for the host committee. Provided photo

The host committee on Wednesday also announced South Side native Keiana Barrett as a senior adviser. Barrett, the chief diversity and engagement officer for Sterling Bay, previously served as deputy director of the Heartland Alliance, national press secretary of Rainbow PUSH and director of the Congressional Black Caucus, among other roles.

Kaitlin Fahey, former chief of staff to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, was named the committee’s interim executive director in May and will transition to a general consultant role. Fahey’s consulting firm Magnify Strategies managed the first phase of pitching the convention in Chicago, including site visits, fundraising and pitch meetings.

The initial leaders of the host committee are Michael Sacks, board chairman and CEO of GCM Grosvenor, Jesse Ruiz, Pritzker’s former deputy governor and Ald. Michelle Harris (8th). The full host committee is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.