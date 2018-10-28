11 wounded, 1 killed in Chicago shootings Saturday

At least 12 people were shot, one fatally, in citywide gun violence on Saturday.

The reported shootings began about 12:30 a.m. and lasted until nearly midnight.

Saturday’s lone gun homicide occurred during the evening in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 33-year-old was inside his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired several shots at 5:47 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 95th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his back and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death. Area South detectives were investigating.

Early, a woman was shot after fighting with another person on an East Garfield Park sidewalk.

At 12:25 a.m., the 26-year-old was tussling with a female in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue when she realized someone shot her, police said.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

A man was shot three hours later in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

At 3:20 a.m., the 29-year-old was walking in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when he heard shots and felt a bullet strike his left leg, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

At the same time two blocks away, another man was wounded while standing on a corner in the neighborhood.

At 3:19 a.m., the 29-year-old was shot by someone in a van in the 1600 block of West 22nd Place, police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound in his right ankle, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Soon after, a woman was shot in the back while getting inside a vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 3:57 a.m., the 21-year-old was shot by a gunman who walked up to her in the 900 block of South Independence, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in her back, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

On the Near North Side, a man was shot inside an alley next to the River North neighborhood.

At 4:39 a.m., the 21-year-old was standing between the 0 to 100 blocks of West Illinois and Hubbard streets when he was struck by a bullet in the left leg, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot in his upper left leg later that morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 10:02 a.m., the man was shot in the 6300 block of South Justine Street, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed as being in stable condition, police said.

The man who was shot was being “very uncooperative,” police said.

Saturday afternoon’s Loop-goers were momentarily shocked by a shooting on a street downtown.

About 2 p.m., a 21-year-old man was heading north near Adams and Wabash when he heard shots and felt pain in his arm, police said.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooting brought a normally bustling downtown street to a standstill in the heart of one of the city’s main tourist centers. Detectives blocked off the scene to canvass for shell casings and other evidence.

Two women who stood shocked at the corner of Adams and Wabash said they were leaving the Art Institute of Chicago when they saw a man hunched over and people surrounding him near a CVS store on Wabash.

“It was crazy,” said one of the women, who declined to give their names.

No one was in custody Saturday evening as Area Central detectives investigated.

A man was shot in his head Saturday afternoon in the Vittum Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 32-year-old was standing in an alley when he heard shots and felt pain at 3:58 p.m. in the first block of South Leclaire, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another man was wounded in a shooting later in the Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 33-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain about 5:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Division, police said.

He was shot in his leg and was taken to West Suburban Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

On the West Side, a 17-year-old girl was shot Saturday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The girl was standing on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain at 8:36 p.m. in the first block of North Karlov, police said.

She was shot in the upper left part of her chest and in her left forearm. She was taken to West Suburban Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Another child was wounded in a separate shooting on the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, marking Saturday’s last report of gun violence.

At 11:53 p.m., the 14-year-old was shot by someone driving a white sedan in the 4700 block of West Polk Street, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound to the left leg and one graze wound on his left thigh, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating whether the white sedan was also the same vehicle in another West Side shooting near Columbus park as well as one drive-by attack in Austin shooting after midnight Sunday.

On Friday, three people wounded and one person died from gun violence in the city.