Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Democrats celebrate Chicago’s convention win today: News conference with key players

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison will be joined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a co-chair of the DNC, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
The Shedd Aquarium with the Chicago skyline in the background.

Top Democrats will hold a news conference at Shedd Aquarium to celebrate Chicago winning the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

WASHINGTON — Using Chicago’s iconic skyline as a backdrop, top Democrats will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to celebrate Chicago winning the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The news conference comes a day after the Democratic National Committee’s announcement that Chicago’s bid beat rivals Atlanta and New York. The ultimate decision on the host city was President Joe Biden’s.

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison will be joined by the three top Democrats who quarterbacked Chicago’s successful bid: Gov. J.B. Pritzker; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a co-chair of the DNC, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and other Chicago stakeholders will also be at the event. Those stakeholders are expected to be the civic and business, hospitality industry and labor leaders who helped put together the city’s bid.

The news conference will be on the grounds of the Shedd Aquarium.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report that Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Find all the Sun-Times convention coverage in one place.

The Sun-Times on Tuesday talked to Pritzker, Duckworth, Lightfoot and Johnson about bringing the convention to Chicago — and how they got the news.

NEXT STEPS: Contracts have to be finalized and signed, and a host committee must be formed to fundraise. Chicago bid about $80 million for the event.

Chicago last hosted a convention in 1996, when Democrats gathered at the United Center. The arena will again be the main evening venue for delegates in 2024.

WHAT GOES AROUND: A similar news conference was held in 1994 to officially announce the news that Chicago would host the 1996 convention.

Here’s the Sun-Times headline on my story from Aug. 4, 1994: After 26-Year Penance, City Gets Party Today

And this was the top of my story ...

WASHINGTON — With Navy Pier providing a scenic skyline backdrop, Democratic National Committee Chairman David Wilhelm make it official today: Chicago will host the 1996 Democratic National Convention.

Wilhelm will be joined by Mayor Daley and other officials for the announcement at 11 a.m.

“They are finally coming to our city,” Daley said Wednesday. “They should have come before.”

The 1996 gathering at the United Center will be Chicago’s 25th major political convention and the first since 1968 when anti-war protesters clashed with police and Mayor Richard J. Daley angered delegates meeting at the International Amphitheatre.

