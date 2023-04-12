The 2024 Democratic National Convention is returning to Chicago for the 12th time overall, and the first time in 28 years.

Next year’s event is sure to evoke memories of many of those past gatherings, both the good and the bad. And the list famous figures who have been nominated in Chicago is impressive — including many who did not win.

Most recently, Democrats were here in 1996 to nominate President Bill Clinton for a successful run at a second term.

The time before that? Well, in 1968, a Democratic Party about as divided as the country was beset by protesters who were met by police brutality. Sen. Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota was nominated and went on to lose to Richard Nixon in the fall.

Vice President Al Gore and President Bill Clinton wave to delegates on the last night of the 1996 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Sun-Times

An Aug. 29, 1968 photo shows Vice President Hubert Humphrey (right) and his running mate, Sen. Edmund S. Muskie (left), with their wives at the Democratic Convention in Chicago following their nomination for president and vice president. Associated Press

On Aug 29, 1968, Dick Gregory invited the entire crowd to come home with him, to determine if there really was freedom of movement on the streets of Chicago. The march was stopped at 18th Street and Michigan Avenue by the National Guard, Sun-Times file photo

Before Clinton and Humphrey, however, many passed through Chicago on their way to the White House — or in some cases, a losing campaign.

• Grover Cleveland, the only president — so far — to serve two non-consecutive terms, was nominated for both those successful candidates in Chicago, in 1884 and 1892. He lost his 1888 bid for re-election when he was nominated in St. Louis — maybe Democrats returned for good luck?

• William Jennings Bryan was nominated here in 1896 in part on the strength of his “cross of gold” speech advocated a free-silver monetary policy. But he lost in fall.

• Franklin D. Roosevelt won four terms in the White House, and three of those nominations, including his first, was right here, in 1932. That’s also the year he broke with tradition by actually attending the nomination in person (just wasn’t done before that).

• A local favorite, Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson II, who went on to lose twice to Dwight D. Eisenhower, was nominated here both times, in 1952 and 1956.

• Republicans have met here too, of course, including 1860, nominating another local favorite who was more successful — Abraham Lincoln. And Eisenhower, that WWII hero who beat Stevenson twice, also was nominated here once, in 1952.

But it’s the Democrats’ turn here next year, so here’s a look at what happened before.

Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley pumps his fist as he speaks from the floor of the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Associated Press

Mayor Richard J. Daley and son Richard M. Daley jeer Sen. Abraham Ribicoff, D-Conn., at the Democratic National Convention August 28, 1968 as he criticizes what he called the “Gestapo” tactics Chicago police were using against protesters. Gary Settle/Chicago Daily News

Hubert H. Humphrey speaks to the crowd during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Aug. 29, 1968. Associated Press

A demonstrator at the Democratic National Convention fights off tear gas as he walks in front of a police barricade at the Conrad Hilton Hotel. Duane Hall/Sun-Times

Mike Wallace, of CBS News, is hustled off the Democratic National Convention floor in the aftermath of a row between delegates and security officers during the presidential nominating session on Aug. 28, 1968 in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley is shown at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 28, 1968, during the nominating session. Associated Press

General view of the floor at the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 29, 1968. Associated Press

An Aug. 28, 1968 photo shows National Guardsmen lining the street as they are confronted by protesters in front of the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago, headquarters for the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Associated Press

Soldiers and protesters in a confrontation during the 1968 National Democratic Convention on Michigan Avenue at 18th Street. Duane Hall/Sun-Times

As demonstrators are placed into police vans, Chicago police form a battle line against thousands of others during a melee in Chicago on Aug. 28, 1968. The police are lined up and looking north on Michigan Avenue at the Conrad Hilton hotel, headquarters for the Democratic National Convention. Associated Press

Police reroute a big throng of hippies and yippies as they try to clear Grant Park during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 28, 1968. Associated Press

Workers install the presidential seal at the podium of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago’s United Center Thursday, Aug. 29, 1996, preparing for President Clinton’s acceptance speech on the final day of the four-day gathering of delegates. Associated Press

A July 1996 photo of construction underway for the 1996 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. The basketball and hockey arena got a Hollywood-style makeover by Emmy-winning Los Angeles designer Rene Lagler for the convention. Associated Press

The block diagonally left of the United Center was designated by the city of Chicago as one of two locations for demonstrations during the 1996 Democratic National Convention. Associated Press

The traditional balloon drop at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which renomiated Bill Clinton and Al Gore for their 1996 presidential and vice presidential candidates. Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times

First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton (front row, far right) laughs while Democratic leaders dance the Macarena on stage at the end of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1996. Associated Press

President Bill Clinton giving his acceptance speech after he is nominated for a second term at the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Pablo Martinez Monsivais(Sun-Times

President Bill Clinton at the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, along with wife, Hillary, and daughter, Chelsea. Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times

President Bill Clinton waves to the crowd on the last night of the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Sun-Times

Chicago police officers barricade the perimeter of the United Center, site of the 1996 Democratic National Convention, early Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, 1996. Associated Press

Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper, wave to delegates from the stage of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday night, Aug. 28, 1996. Associated Press

Hillary Rodham Clinton holds onto Chelsea after President Clinton was nominated at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Wednesday Aug. 28, 1996. Associated Press

Actor and activist Christopher Reeve speaks to the Democratic National Convention at the United Center Monday, Aug. 26, 1996, in Chicago. Associated Press

Sen. Joe Biden, Delaware, speaks to delegates at the United Center on Aug. 27, 1996, in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. Associated Press

First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton addresses the the Democratic Natonal Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Tuesday August 27, 1996. AP

In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1996 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson waits while his son, Jesse Jackson Jr., introduces him to delegates at the United Center in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. AP

Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt, Democratic nominee for President, shown thanking his campaign managers in Chicago on July 2, 1932 after delivering his acceptance speech before the democratic convention. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The view of the Chicago Stadium shows the big hall as the democrats got under way in their National Convention, June 27, 1932 in Chicago. Although the convention was the late in getting started, the hall was well filled as delegates hastened from their party caucuses to the convention. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Franklin Delano Roosevelt addresses the Democratic National Convention, July 2, 1932. His son James is at right. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Delegates carrying state standards and placards proclaiming “We Want Roosevelt” and “Give Us Roosevelt” jammed the aisles in the Chicago Stadium after President Roosevelt was nominated for a third term at the Democratic Convention on July 17, 1940. Chicago has played host to 24 major-party conventions since 1860. ASSOCIATED PRESS

General view of opening session of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago stadium on July 19, 1944. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former National Chairman, James A. Farley, (left) shakes hands with Senator Harry S. Truman and wife at the Democratic Convention in Chicago on July 21, 1944. Mrs. Bess Truman, in dark suit and white hat, sits at left of the vice presidential nominee who was named on the second ballot. AP

The first session of the Democratic National Convention was held in Chicago stadium on July 19, 1944. Speakers platform and press sections are at left, delegates sit in center floor section, and visitors and guests occupy top sections. Posters of Democratic presidents hang about top of convention hall (background) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic convention delegates demonstrated with signs and “Uncle Sam” hats in the Chicago stadium on July 20, 1944, after the name of President Roosevelt was placed in nomination. ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Truman shakes hands with Gov. Adlai E. Stevenson, the democratic convention’s presidential nominee, outside the convention hall July 26 at Chicago. Sun-Times file photo

Gov. Adlai Stevenson of Illinois clasps his hands as he addresses Democratic National Convention July 25,1952. AP

Appearance of Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts on rostrum before Democratic National Convention touched off a demonstration by his delegation tonight in Chicago, August 13, 1956. The senator waved in acknowledgment. At left, Paul Butler, national chairman, who introduced Kennedy. AP

In this Aug. 14, 1956, file photo, from left: Jacqueline Kennedy, wife of Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.); Jean Kennedy Smith, the senator’s sister; and Eunice Kennedy Shriver look on during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. AP Photos

Adlai Stevenson, just nominated for the presidency by Democratic convention, stands with fellow Illinoisan, Chicago Mayor Dick Daley, and peers past state standards at Democratic convention delegates. AUGUST 19, 1956. Sun-Times file photo

The floor of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, is jammed with cheering delegates and waving signs and demonstations July 24,1952 after the name of Gov. Adlai Stevenson was placed in nomination for the presidency. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gov. Adlai E. Stevenson (left) and Sen. John Sparkman each make the “V” sign from rostrum in Chicago, July 26, 1952 as they faced the Democratic convention which nominated them as they party candidates for president and vice president respectively. ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Harry S. Truman prepares to pin an official delegate’s badge on lapel of Gov. Adlai E. Stevenson of Illinois outside Democratic National Convention Hall in Chicago, July 25, 1952. Stevenson won unanimous nomination for the presidency by acclamation at the Democratic Convention. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mahalia Jackson singing the Lord’s prayer at the closing of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, August 17, 1956. AP

Delegates hoist signs and stand up as the name of Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts is placed before the Democratic Convention, August 17, 1956, as a possible vice presidential nominee. ASSOCIATED PRESS