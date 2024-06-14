The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 14, 2024
1996 Democratic convention was redemption for Chicago — and Daley

Then-Mayor Richard M. Daley “saw this as an opportunity to show a city that does work — not a city that crumbles under the pressure of protesters,” said Leslie Fox, executive director of the 1996 convention’s host committee. “The stakes were pretty high.”

By  Fran Spielman
   
Then-Mayor Richard M. Daley sits for an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times’ Fran Spielman in August 1996 during the Democratic National Convention.

The 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago wasn’t political to then-Mayor Richard M. Daley. It was personal. He didn’t have to say a word to his top aides. It was understood.

Daley was determined to showcase a new and different Chicago on the world stage and erase the ugly memory of the clashes between anti-Vietnam War protesters and Chicago police that marred the 1968 Democratic convention during his father’s tenure.

He managed to do that in spectacular fashion, putting on a convention that was almost picture-perfect — right down to the cloudless skies and star-filled nights. Delegates attending Bill Clinton’s nomination as president left singing Chicago’s praises. Headlines hailed the new Chicago.

When it was over, Daley was like a giddy child on Christmas morning during a celebratory news conference at Navy Pier. The weight had been lifted from his — and Chicago’s — big shoulders.

Police try to clear Grant Park during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 28, 1968.

“We knew that ’68 footage would be coming up again and again and again. His interest was less about any sort of vindication about his dad. … It was more about people who were giving Chicago a raw deal,” said Leslie Fox, executive director of the 1996 convention’s host committee.

“He saw this as an opportunity to show a city that does work — not a city that crumbles under the pressure of protesters. The stakes were pretty high.”

Fox quarterbacked a close-knit Daley team that helped deliver a nearly flawless convention — a lofty achievement not easy to duplicate. (Through representatives, the former mayor declined to be interviewed for this story.)

Twenty-eight years later, members of that team fondly recall Daley’s efforts to beautify and transform Chicago in the run-up to the convention, and the logistical plan they executed during those four days.

‘Fix things up a little bit’ on Near West Side

Terry Teele is the longtime Daley confidante who served as the mayor’s point-person on all things development. At the time, Daley told him to “laser focus on the convention” and “fix things up a little bit” on the Near West Side.

“I knew what that meant. I already had the bible of Rich Daley’s vision for Chicago neighborhoods,” Teele recalled.

In 1994, Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley (from left), Gov. Jim Edgar and Blackhawks owner Bill Wirtz were at the still-under-construction United Center to announce the city would bid to host both the Democratic and Republican national conventions in 1996. One corner of the soon-to-be demolished Chicago Stadium is at far right. The GOP convention wound up in San Diego.

“The Near West Side was in transition — from the meat markets to McDonald’s headquarters. We engineered the last acquisition of Skid Row. We did senior housing, other housing and three campus parks. We took out a lane of traffic on Randolph and put in planters, ornamental lighting and wrought-iron fencing,” Teele added.

All the improvements south of Lake and west of Halsted, Teele said, “were things he wanted done long before the convention. The most important thing the convention did was set a timeline. It was an opportunity to fast-track a lot of things and cut through the bureaucracy. We used the convention to fast-track, but we didn’t just decide to do it because of a three-day convention.”

Peter Cunningham, a senior deputy chief of staff under Daley, agreed his boss used the convention “as an opportunity to leverage restoration of the West Side.”

“He wasn’t just saying, ‘I want to have a good convention.’ It was, ‘Since we’re having a convention, I want that convention to last,’” Cunningham said.

“The United Center had been built. We had already done a lot of housing. But he knew this was an area that could benefit from investment. He had a clear vision that it had to be something that would last.”

The United Center, shown in 1996, looking toward the Loop. The neighborhoods surrounding the arena were spruced up as the Democratic National Convention approached in August of that year.

‘This is the most important thing to my family’

Chicago had already proven its mettle on the world stage, having played host to the 1994 World Cup soccer tournament. It was time to bring the band back together with higher stakes for a city where politics — not soccer—is the No. 1 sport.

“He was very hands on. He wanted the city to shine for the DNC and the world. He wanted the world to come to Chicago. He wanted everyone in his administration to be excited and feel a sense of ownership,” recalled Sarah Pang, who served as first deputy chief of staff.

“Mayor Daley would go around to the commissioners and even to the people working [in the streets] and sweeping. They were so excited to be a part it even though they knew they’d never get to the convention hall. Everybody had a role. We had meetings together every day. We had a lot of pride. You could see how important it was for Mayor Daley, that it was perfect. I would say to him, ‘There’s nothing perfect. But we’re doing everything we can so it’s gonna be great.’ And he just gave me that look.”

Fox recalled having to be “cajoled” by the mayor and Bill Daley, the mayor’s brother, into running the ’96 convention.

“I had done the World Cup. I was ready to go to the private sector. I wasn’t going to do it, but Rich and Bill said: ‘This is the most important thing to my family.’ … When you work for the Daleys, there are no offers you can refuse,” Fox said.

Construction underway on Monday, July 29, 1996 for the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago in August of that year.

Equally convincing, Fox said, was the “undeniable, palpable support” from Daley’s City Hall.

“Rich told me he had my back. I told him, ‘I’m not hiring dopes.’ I had complete control. That support meant a lot because, if the White House was on my back, he didn’t care. I was able to say ‘no’ to the party, the DNC and the White House as much as I want. ... All of the noise of all of these different agendas, I didn’t have to deal with. Our only agenda was Chicago,” she said.

Power to say ‘no’

The issues over which Chicago’s interests clashed with the interests of the White House and the Democratic National Committee were “too many to cite,” Fox said.

“Traffic, money, money, money. No, no, no. Budget, budget, budget. ... More parking and cars for DNC staff outside the contract? Hard ‘no.’ Security for staff to make them feel important? Hard ‘no.’ Closing streets that would mess things up for city commuters? We need a better plan. ... Selling tickets to raise money? That would have been an outrageous concept,” Fox said.

She also kept a close eye on the budget. “I was so worried we wouldn’t have enough” money, Fox said, but “we actually did refunds [to donors] and pro-rated it.”

Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper, wave to the delegates from the stage of the 1996 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago.

One of the few hiccups during the convention occurred the first night as credentialed delegates, alternates, VIPs and visitors lined up to go inside the United Center.

“There was a mash-up of people going through the metal detectors. People were getting really upset because they couldn’t get into the convention,” Pang recalled. “So, we got all of our volunteers to go out and get baggies. They went down every line and had them put their keys and things in plastic bags. And we cleared it out right away.”

Mayor Richard M. Daley, shown at a July 1996 news conference discussing security for the Democratic National Convention, headed to Chicago the next month.

Neal Sullivan, who served as “demonstration group coordinator” for the Chicago Police Department during the 1996 convention, said there were “dozens of permitted events” during convention week and “96% of the folks who had permits cooperated” with the city’s parameters.

“There was an area around the United Center where people could peacefully protest. ... Police stood around and monitored it and made sure nobody breached the perimeter,” Sullivan recalled.

“About a hundred people tried to go to an event at the Art Institute where JFK Jr. was the star attraction. They were stopped before they could get to the Art Institute. We made it through, basically, unscathed,” Sullivan added. “We didn’t have any flashpoints. No citizens were injured or shot. No officers were injured. It became a non-event, even though we were under the microscope.”

Mayor Daley, surrounded by reporters, talks to the media next to the seats in the United Center that will be occupied by the Illinois delegation at the 1996 Democratic National Convention.

Sullivan said the formula for success was adequate training and having enough officers and staff to “respond to any situation.”

“It’s a psychological thing. If you don’t have the numbers, they push harder. If you want to prevent people from going in a certain direction, you form a line with supervisors behind them. If people start throwing rocks and bottles, you make sure that officers are not just running off on their own to chase. You maintain discipline,” Sullivan said.

“We didn’t let them act out. We were ready to employ mass arrests if necessary. But, we didn’t have to go into mass arrest mode.”

Daley prepped on ’68 questions

Former Daley press secretary-turned WBBM-TV Channel 2 anchor Jim Williams recalled the exhaustive mock interviews that he, Bill Daley and media consultant David Axelrod conducted with the mayor to prepare him for the conveyor belt of interviews he would have to do before, during and after the convention.

Daley’s answer to the ’68 questions were always the same. He never blamed his father, former Mayor Richard J. Daley. He “shifted the focus” to then President Lyndon Johnson, Williams said.

Mayor Richard J. Daley and son Richard M. Daley jeered Sen. Abraham Ribicoff when he spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August 1968. The Daleys were angered when Ribicoff complained about the “Gestapo” tactics of the Chicago Police Department.

“We discussed the questions that were likely to be asked. We tried to get him to reflect on his father’s time in office. He wouldn’t go there. He was never going to be critical of his father,” Williams recalled.

“So we tried to figure out a better way to respond that made him comfortable talking about a person he loved and admired. What he came up with was, his father loved this country. He got information from the Johnson administration that Chicago was in danger. So he did the best he could to protect his city.”

After the celebratory news conference at Navy Pier, Daley hosted a dinner for Fox and roughly 30 members of her close-knit staff.

He thanked them all personally, and was impressed enough with their performance that he hired Fox’s entire staff.

“He offered them jobs and found them departments. They were all hired in City Hall. Some of them stayed. Some went on to do better things,” Fox said. “But every single person was hired.”

Then-Mayor Richard Daley (left) chats with his brother, Bill Daley, on Aug. 30, 1996 at the Sherton hotel on the morning after the Democratic National Convention

More 2024 Democratic National Convention coverage
Nicole Robinson DNC volunteer
2024 Democratic National Convention
As the DNC looks for thousands of volunteers, past helpers share stories of the convention’s influence
From 1968 to today, volunteers in Chicago aim to connect visitors to their city, and to see some of the convention action themselves.
By Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 
Visitors to Chicago are likely to pay higher rates this summer for lodging at places like Four Seasons Hotel Chicago during the Democratic National Convention and Lollapalooza than during the NASCAR race.
Money
Democratic National Convention poised to drive up hotel room rates this summer — even more than Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza is typically the busiest hotel weekend of the year for Chicago. But a Sun-Times search shows average daily hotel room rates during the Democratic National Convention may be nearly $50 higher during its four-day stint in Chicago.
By Abby Miller
 
An aerial view of the United Center with the Chicago city skyline in the background.
2024 Democratic National Convention
City Hall trying to cut deal with protesters, avoid legal battle as Democratic convention nears
Federal and local officials have repeatedly said they are ready for what could be one of the biggest events to hit Chicago in decades. It’s been described by one Chicago police official as bigger than the 2012 NATO Summit and 1996 Democratic National Convention.
By Jon Seidel  and Michael Puente | WBEZ
 
My Kind of Town.png
The Watchdogs
Russian propaganda push expected in Chicago for Democratic National Convention, experts say
“This is just a target-rich stew for the Russians to try lots of things and see what works,” says Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic International Studies.
By Tom Schuba  and Frank Main
 
Ex-President Donald Trump and attorney Todd Blanche, both wearing dark suits and white shirts with ties, stand behind a metal barrier as they address media after Trump's guilty verdict on 34 felony counts.
Columnists
How will the Biden campaign exploit the Trump hush money guilty verdict?
Trump and Biden face crucial strategic decisions on how to play the conviction. They’ll meet for their first debate June 27 in Atlanta, Trump will be sentenced July 11 and the Republican National Convention kicks off July 15 in Milwaukee.
By Lynn Sweet
 
After a peaceful protest through Hyde Park, demonstrators and police officers square off on May 31, 2020 at Lake Park and 53rd Street.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Chicago's top watchdog raises alarms about police tactics for protests during Democratic convention
Inspector General Deborah Witzburg warned that using pepper spray and corralling protesters ‘risks escalating tensions and violating constitutional rights of lawful demonstrators.’
By Tom Schuba
 
0530_Steinberg.jpg
Columnists
Which Chicago is the real one? Crime scenes or flower beds?
How can anyone process the myriad realities that make up Chicago?
By Neil Steinberg
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at The Old Post Office during President Joe Biden’s visit on&nbsp;June 28.
Politics
Amid presidential chatter, Gov. Pritzker will address Wisconsin Democrats at annual convention
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2022 spoke before state Democratic Party leaders in New Hampshire and Florida, fueling speculation that he was plotting a presidential run in 2024. Since then, he’s repeatedly tamped down questions about his presidential ambitions.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
President Joe Biden
Columnists
Pageantry at Chicago Democratic convention, but no nomination: Biden to get nod in virtual roll call
Before the Chicago convention in August, Democrats will hold a virtual roll call to nominate President Joe Biden to a second term in order to qualify for the Ohio ballot, columnist Lynn Sweet writes.
By Lynn Sweet
 
BIDENFUNDRAISE-050924-16.jpg
Other Views
City needs a clear plan for managing protestors at Democratic convention
The lack of a defined, public strategy isn’t a criticism of city officials. The goal is to show that Chicago can embrace protest and the exercise of free speech rights.
By Colleen K. Connell
 
AP24145016864876 (1).jpg
Washington
Mayor Brandon Johnson, other Chicagoans attend White House state dinner
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a state dinner in honor of Kenya’s president and his wife.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago Police Department rookies at their graduation ceremony last year at Navy Pier.
Police Reform
Federal monitor warns police must 'not lose focus' on reform as Democratic Convention nears
The police department’s troubled response to the protests and unrest in the summer of 2020 looms over preparations for the convention in August.
By Tom Schuba
 
IMG_6491.jpgfrom left CFL President Bob Reiter; Ald. Walter Burnett (27th); DNC chair Jaime Harrison; Gov. J. B. Pritzker; Mayor Brandon Johnson; Democratic National Convention Committee Chief Minyon Moore; DNCC executive director Alex Hornbrook. 7:14 Chicago Federation of Labor
2024 Democratic National Convention
Democratic convention officials brief legacy and new media at United Center
With 89 days until the convention kicks off, organizers and state and local officials meet with the media and woo influencers who could connect with hard-to-reach voters.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Harris_Milwaukee_051624.jpg
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris rallies troops, raises funds on Illinois trip: 'Time to roll up our sleeves'
The vice president spoke about reproductive rights and the critical importance of the upcoming election at a fundraiser in a Glencoe home.
By Isabel Funk
 
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard during the DNC Winter Media Walkthrough at the United Center, Thursday, Jan. 18.
La Voz Chicago
La Convención Nacional Demócrata debe impulsar el apoyo a los pequeños negocios de Chicago
Hay talento sin aprovechar que nuestra ciudad tiene que ofrecer, y es fundamental impulsar más recursos permanentes como los que se están construyendo para la convención.
By Ald. Gilbert Villegas
 
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling looks on as Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a news conference at CPD headquarters last month.
Extremism in the Ranks
Civil rights group says Chicago mayor, top cop should take tougher action against officers linked to extremist Oath Keepers
The Southern Poverty Law Center urged Mayor Brandon Johnson and Police Supt. Larry Snelling to reconsider the decision not to take disciplinary action against eight officers connected to the Oath Keepers, six of whom admitted to joining the group.
By Tom Schuba  and Dan Mihalopoulos
 
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard during the DNC Winter Media Walkthrough at the United Center, Thursday, Jan. 18.
Other Views
Democratic National Convention should springboard support for Chicago's small businesses
There is untapped talent our city has to offer, and it is critical to push for more permanent resources like the ones being built for the convention.
By Ald. Gilbert Villegas
 
Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) chats with a reporter during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in 2023.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Council public safety chair wants details of Democratic convention transportation plan: 'We’re getting a late start'
Ald. Brian Hopkins plans to hold hearings to find out how the CTA will cope with bus service and other contingencies in August.
By Fran Spielman
 
Minyon Moore, chairperson of the Democratic National Convention, discusses the challenges organizers face in putting on the event in Chicago Aug. 19-22.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Chicago Democratic convention leaders ready for anything, see no echoes of 1968 — ‘There is really … no comparison’
The Israel-Hamas war is heightening fears of unrest, but convention leaders say they’re confident in their partnerships with Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and the U.S. Secret Service.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson listens carefully, hand near his face, as he wears a grey suit and presides over a Chicago City Council meeting in this close up.
Brandon Johnson
The ups and downs of Mayor Johnson's roller-coaster first year
From endorsing a new Bears stadium to revoking the subminimum wage, Brandon Johnson’s critics and allies examine where he and the city are going.
By Fran Spielman Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ , and 1 more
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
Columnists
Secret Service building secret Democratic convention communications center in southern suburb
‘The X is the event,’ Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Chicago Sun-Times about the location, which will be the central hub for about 60 agencies involved in designing and implementing convention security.
By Lynn Sweet
 
US President Joe Biden steps off Marine One upon arrival at Soldier Field Landing Zone in Chicago, Illinois, on May 8, 2024. Biden is in Chicago for a campaign fundraiser. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Biden headlines Chicago fundraiser, bringing in more than $2 million for reelection campaign
Biden, stopping in Chicago after a campaign tour of swing-state Wisconsin, is mining the deep pockets of Democratic megadonors in Illinois.
By Kade Heather Isabel Funk , and 1 more
 
Biden Romania
Columnists
Biden, Harris step up drive to win battleground Wisconsin while taking side trips to fundraise in Illinois
President Joe Biden hits Chicago Wednesday for a fundraiser after a stop in Racine, where his visit will spotlight one of Donald Trump’s economic flops, the failed Foxconn plant, which never employed the promised 13,000 workers.
By Lynn Sweet
 
US Philippines Japan
Politics
President Biden hits Chicago Wednesday for fundraiser; VP Harris arrives May 16 for North Shore funder
Biden was last in Chicago on April 8 for a fundraiser. Chicago, which is hosting the Democratic National Convention in August, is a big source of campaign cash.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Michael Sneed (left) interviews a protester in Flamingo Park in Miami, Florida, in 1972.
Columnists
Pages from a protest reporter’s 1972 notebook: Pickets, pot, pachyderms — and pepper gas
On Aug. 20,1972, this reporter was assigned to cover the hordes of hippies, yippies, women’s libbers, Marxists, gay rights advocates, Black Panthers, and anti-Vietnam war vets tenting, talking, and toking it up in Miami’s Flamingo Park before the Republican National Convention kicked off.
By Michael Sneed
 
Screenshot 2024-05-02 at 2.06.44 PM.png
2024 Democratic National Convention
Asleep at the march? ACLU says Chicago may be unprepared for Democratic Convention protests
The civil liberties group filed a federal lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, a left-leaning group whose marching permit was denied by the city.
By David Struett
 
A demonstrator at the Democratic National Convention fights off tear gas as he walks in front of a police barricade at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago in 1968.
Columnists
Memories of Chicago in 1968 from a top lawyer who felt like 'Dorothy from Kansas in "The Wizard of Oz"'
“I remember coming out of my apartment one day and spotting Chicago cops dragging young protesters out of one section of Lincoln Park and shoving them into trucks, while nearby poet Allen Ginsberg was chanting in a circle of peaceful protesters not far away from the radical Abby Hoffman,” remembers Dan Webb, who later became a U.S. attorney.
By Michael Sneed
 
"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart meets with writers at a commercial break while broadcasting from St. Paul, Minnesota, during the 2008 Republican National Convention.
Movies and TV
'The Daily Show' coming to Chicago for Democratic convention
It’s the second late-night series to announce local convention plans, after CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
By Darel Jevens
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a news conference last week.
Politics
Toni Preckwinkle unanimously wins another term running Cook County Democratic Party
Preckwinkle said she expects the Democratic Party will be united behind President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
2024 Democratic National Convention
Democratic convention events getting Chicago treatment with new hospitality vendors
Five event production companies, nearly all based in Chicago, will be throwing the official parties for the Democratic National Convention in August.
By Amy Yee
 

