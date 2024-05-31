The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Officers blocked Michigan Avenue at 36th Street with a CTA bus and their bodies on June 4, 2020, as Black Lives Matter protesters marched toward Chicago Police Department headquarters on the South Side, demanding justice for George Floyd.

Officers blocked Michigan Avenue at 36th Street with a CTA bus and their bodies on June 4, 2020, as Black Lives Matter protesters marched toward Chicago Police Department headquarters on the South Side, demanding justice for George Floyd.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

The Watchdogs 2024 Democratic National Convention Politics

Russian propaganda push expected in Chicago for Democratic National Convention, experts say

The convention in August will offer fertile ground for Russian and other foreign efforts to meddle in U.S. politics. “This is just a target-rich stew for the Russians to try lots of things and see what works,” says Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic International Studies.

By  Tom Schuba and Frank Main
   

When the Democratic National Convention hits Chicago in August, demonstrators are expected to take to the streets to draw attention to a wide range of causes — immigration, police misconduct, abortion, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

What they might never know is how much Russia and other nations will have been aiming to influence the marches and demonstrations near the United Center and McCormick Place convention sites, experts on disinformation say.

“The eyes of the world are going to be centered on” the convention, says Max Bergmann, a former State Department official who says Russian has long sought “to exploit our divisions.” “There’s going to be protests, and I think that’s sort of red meat to Russian intelligence services.”

Bergmann, a program director with the Center for Strategic International Studies, a Washington think tank, says the convention is ripe for foreign influence campaigns to “sow chaos” and potentially stoke violence.

Some online influence efforts have become highly sophisticated. They don’t just focus on spreading propaganda and disinformation on social media and through their own fake news websites, according to Bergmann and others, who say Russians are now building sites that look nearly identical to mainstream Western news outlets with the aim of duping people as they spread their message.

Ahead of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Russian operatives were accused of hacking party leaders’ emails that showed a bias toward nominee Hillary Clinton over her challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders. The disclosure caused shock waves weeks before the convention and led to the resignation of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, chairperson of that convention.

U.S. intelligence officials concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed an operation aimed at boosting the Republican candidacy of Donald Trump, who went on to defeat Clinton. Accusations that Trump and his associates colluded with Russia hung over his term in office, though a special counsel’s investigation found there wasn’t enough evidence to file any criminal charges.

U.S. intelligence officials concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed an operation aimed at boosting the Republican candidacy of Donald Trump, who went on to defeat Clinton. Allegations that Trump and his associates colluded with Russia hung over his term in office, although a special counsel investigation found there wasn’t enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

Russia’s interference efforts this year is likely to be more wide-ranging, from using social media to stoke dissension over hot-button issues to using “human assets” to infiltrate protest groups, Bergmann says.

“It could be the case where there are perhaps Russian operatives that are then physically embedded with some of these groups,” he says. “And their job is to instigate on the ground, to be the one that throws the first rock that they set off a degree of violence.”

Also, social media has “become way more of a cesspool than it was in 2016,” Bergmann says, pointingto X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that billionaire owner Elon Musk has proclaimed to be a haven for free speech. Bergmann says the platform has “become sort of a safe space for extremists and many who want to do America harm.

“In some ways, it’s become a very permissive environment if you’re a Russian intelligence operative,” he says. “That’s the same with Facebook after getting the lion’s share of the scrutiny, I think, after 2016.”

Related

Bergmann says Russians are primed to seize on issues such as undocumented immigration and racial justice just as activists are preparing to protest President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas and the erosion of abortion rights.

“This is just a target-rich stew for the Russians to try lots of things and see what works or what doesn’t work,” Bergmann says. “And they’re going to have a high failure rate. But the danger is that they are able to really figure out a way to stoke either violence or instigate a real contrived political scandal.”

Russia, the FBI, the First Amendment

For months, activists have been gearing up for the Democratic National Convention. At a conference in April for what’s being called the “March on the DNC 2024,” one activist, Jesse Nevel, spoke about a federal criminal case accusing him and colleagues of working on behalf of the Russian government to conduct a multi-year “foreign malign influence” campaign in the United States.

Nevel, Penny Hess and Omali Yeshitela, all Americans, are charged with conspiring to act as illegal agents of the Russian government within the United States without providing prior notification to the attorney general.

According to a 2023 indictment, a Russian named Aleksandr Ionov recruited them and others to create dissension in the United States and promote secessionist ideologies. With Russia’s supervision, Ionov directed an unsuccessful 2019 political campaign in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to the indictment. Ionov told Reuters in Moscow he wasn’t masterminding a misinformation campaign in the United States. “These charges are complete nonsense,” he told the news service.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ionov also raised money for the legal defense of Maria Butina, a Russian national who pleaded guilty to conspiring to act as a foreign agent without registering with the Justice Department. Butina, deported in 2019 to her home country, was accused of infiltrating the National Rifle Association to forge ties with conservatives ahead of Trump’s election in 2016.

In 2015, Yeshitela — founder of the African People’s Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement, to which Nevel and Hess belong — traveled to Russia and entered into a partnership with Ionov, according to the indictment. Ionov is accused of giving directions to the Americans, who lived in Florida and Missouri, to publish Russian propaganda and disinformation.

According to the government, the propaganda included a 2015 United Nations petition “on genocide of African people in the U.S.” and a 2016 statement supporting Russian Olympic athletes accused of state-run doping. The indictment also points to a 2022 speech in which Yeshitela supported Russia’s “defensive” war against Ukraine.

The indictment said Ionov was directly involved in U.S. politics, sending Nevel a message in 2017 offering to provide him with “campaign finance” for his unsuccessful run for mayor of St. Petersburg, during which he advocated reparations for African Americans and said the city was spending too much on the police. He got only 1% of the votes cast. In 2019, according to the indictment, Ionov exchanged messages with Russian security and counterintelligence officials about his efforts to elect another, unnamed political candidate in St. Petersburg.

In 2022, the FBI raided homes and offices connected to the African People’s Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement. Nevel, Hess and Yeshitela, who were indicted the following year, now call themselves the “Uhuru 3.”

Leonard Goodman.

Attorney Leonard Goodman.

AP

On Sept. 28, 2023, Chicago attorney Leonard Goodman, who was representing Hess, unsuccessfully urged a judge to dismiss the charges against her and the other Uhuru 3 defendants, saying, “This would blow a hole in the First Amendment.”

“This is a prosecution of the critics of the U.S. government, nonviolent, with no allegation that there’s any national security concern except that they somehow have a relationship with Russians,” he said, according to a transcript of the hearing.

Nevel’s attorney Akbar Thomas acknowledges his client spoke to the “March on the DNC” meeting in April about the Uhuru 3 but said there was nothing nefarious about it.

“This is the work that this group has been doing since the ‘70s in terms of anti-globalism, anti-capitalism, fighting for the rights of Black people, African people,” Thomas says. “It has nothing to do with Russia or Russian agents.”

Another American has seemingly positioned himself at the center of Russia’s information war. John Mark Dougan, a former sheriff’s deputy from Florida who fled to Moscow to evade criminal charges, has been linked to a network of more than 160 websites that post false news articles pushing Russian propaganda.

The network included a short-lived website called the Chicago Chronicle that published baseless claims that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer oversaw vaccine trials that killed dozens of Ukrainian children, according to a recent report published by NewsGuard, which scrutinizes online news and information.

The narrative was amplified by pro-Kremlin accounts on X and reported by Russian state television. Between September and this month, social media posts and news articles advancing the network’s false claims have been viewed more than 37 million times in 16 languages, according to NewsGuard.

Related

‘I’ll have my popcorn ready to watch it all implode’

Welton Chang, chief executive of Pyrra Technologies, which tracks disinformation and online extremism for companies, think tanks and universities, says that, in 2016, Russians were largely “playing up different racial divisions” and trying to draw attention to Hillary Clinton’s failings. Chang says he’s now interested in the “potential violence-causing narratives” ahead of this summer’s Democratic convention.

Pyrra uses artificial intelligence to collect and filter posts from across the web. Most posts discussing — and in some cases cheering for — violence and destruction at the Democratic convention have originated on far-right platforms, along with disturbing conspiracy theories about the upcoming event.

A recent search of Pyrra’s computerized tracking system found numerous such posts, including one on the social network Gab — a hotbed for racism and extremism — that said: “The more insanity and chaos at the DNC convention in Chicago the better. Riots, fires, assaults, I’ll have my popcorn ready to watch it all implode.”

Antibot4Navalny, another group that researches Russian misinformation efforts, says pro-Kremlin computer robots posing as real people on X in recent weeks have been promoting articles focused on border security and immigration to the United States.

One of those articles was published by Breitbart News, a far right outlet previously run by Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Two other such articles appeared on a website that Facebook’s parent company Meta has flagged as being potentially malicious. According to Meta, that website is linked to Doppelgänger, described by the social media giant as “the largest and most aggressively persistent covert influence operation from Russia that we’ve seen since 2017.”

Launched after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Doppelgänger runs “a large network of websites spoofing legitimate news outlets” and shares links to those sites on social media.

Recently, Doppelgänger created a bogus version of The Washington Post’s website to promote a story that tied billionaire George Soros to recent campus protests against Israel’s war against Hamas.

The Kremlin-linked operation has also spoofed NATO’s website and has targeted other countries, including Germany, France and Ukraine, according to Meta.

The people behind those sites “appear to be agile in quickly responding to world events in real time” and have seized on anti-police protests in France and criticism of judicial reform in Israel, Meta said in a company report.

‘Decent amount of chatter’ so far

Chang says propaganda generally is rooted in some degree of truth and “nested in existing tropes and narratives.”

“When you invent total fictions, people find it hard to believe,” Chang says. “But, if you base propaganda in that kernel of truth, then you can at least launch off from there and get that buy-in right off the bat.”

Using his company’s search engine, Chang demonstrated for Sun-Times reporters how he can find social media posts about particular topics, including the Democratic National Convention. He found plenty, including hate speech and predictions of violence at the convention, though Chang says it’s hard to tell whether they came from America, Russia or somewhere else — and that’s the goal.

“There’s sort of a decent amount of chatter this far ahead of the event, you know?” Chang says.

“They don’t know in advance what’s actually going to get traction,” he says of Russian disinformation agents. “But once something starts to get attention, they will definitely double down.”

More 2024 Democratic National Convention coverage
Jury Finds Former President Donald Trump Guilty On All 34 Counts In Hush Money Trial
Columnists
How will the Biden campaign exploit the Trump hush money guilty verdict?
Trump and Biden face impending crucial major strategic decisions on how to play the conviction in the coming weeks. They meet for their first debate June 27 in Atlanta. Trump will be sentenced on July 11. The Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee on July 15.
By Lynn Sweet
 
After a peaceful protest through Hyde Park, demonstrators and police officers square off on May 31, 2020 at Lake Park and 53rd Street.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Chicago's top watchdog raises alarms about police tactics for protests during Democratic convention
Inspector General Deborah Witzburg warned that using pepper spray and corralling protesters ‘risks escalating tensions and violating constitutional rights of lawful demonstrators.’
By Tom Schuba
 
0530_Steinberg.jpg
Columnists
Which Chicago is the real one? Crime scenes or flower beds?
How can anyone process the myriad realities that make up Chicago?
By Neil Steinberg
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at The Old Post Office during President Joe Biden’s visit on&nbsp;June 28.
Politics
Amid presidential chatter, Gov. Pritzker will address Wisconsin Democrats at annual convention
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2022 spoke before state Democratic Party leaders in New Hampshire and Florida, fueling speculation that he was plotting a presidential run in 2024. Since then, he’s repeatedly tamped down questions about his presidential ambitions.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
President Joe Biden
Columnists
Pageantry at Chicago Democratic convention, but no nomination: Biden to get nod in virtual roll call
Before the Chicago convention in August, Democrats will hold a virtual roll call to nominate President Joe Biden to a second term in order to qualify for the Ohio ballot, columnist Lynn Sweet writes.
By Lynn Sweet
 
BIDENFUNDRAISE-050924-16.jpg
Other Views
City needs a clear plan for managing protestors at Democratic convention
The lack of a defined, public strategy isn’t a criticism of city officials. The goal is to show that Chicago can embrace protest and the exercise of free speech rights.
By Colleen K. Connell
 
AP24145016864876 (1).jpg
Washington
Mayor Brandon Johnson, other Chicagoans attend White House state dinner
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a state dinner in honor of Kenya’s president and his wife.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago Police Department rookies at their graduation ceremony last year at Navy Pier.
Police Reform
Federal monitor warns police must 'not lose focus' on reform as Democratic Convention nears
The police department’s troubled response to the protests and unrest in the summer of 2020 looms over preparations for the convention in August.
By Tom Schuba
 
IMG_6491.jpgfrom left CFL President Bob Reiter; Ald. Walter Burnett (27th); DNC chair Jaime Harrison; Gov. J. B. Pritzker; Mayor Brandon Johnson; Democratic National Convention Committee Chief Minyon Moore; DNCC executive director Alex Hornbrook. 7:14 Chicago Federation of Labor
2024 Democratic National Convention
Democratic convention officials brief legacy and new media at United Center
With 89 days until the convention kicks off, organizers and state and local officials meet with the media and woo influencers who could connect with hard-to-reach voters.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Harris_Milwaukee_051624.jpg
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris rallies troops, raises funds on Illinois trip: 'Time to roll up our sleeves'
The vice president spoke about reproductive rights and the critical importance of the upcoming election at a fundraiser in a Glencoe home.
By Isabel Funk
 
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard during the DNC Winter Media Walkthrough at the United Center, Thursday, Jan. 18.
La Voz Chicago
La Convención Nacional Demócrata debe impulsar el apoyo a los pequeños negocios de Chicago
Hay talento sin aprovechar que nuestra ciudad tiene que ofrecer, y es fundamental impulsar más recursos permanentes como los que se están construyendo para la convención.
By Ald. Gilbert Villegas
 
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling looks on as Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a news conference at CPD headquarters last month.
Extremism in the Ranks
Civil rights group says Chicago mayor, top cop should take tougher action against officers linked to extremist Oath Keepers
The Southern Poverty Law Center urged Mayor Brandon Johnson and Police Supt. Larry Snelling to reconsider the decision not to take disciplinary action against eight officers connected to the Oath Keepers, six of whom admitted to joining the group.
By Tom Schuba  and Dan Mihalopoulos
 
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard during the DNC Winter Media Walkthrough at the United Center, Thursday, Jan. 18.
Other Views
Democratic National Convention should springboard support for Chicago's small businesses
There is untapped talent our city has to offer, and it is critical to push for more permanent resources like the ones being built for the convention.
By Ald. Gilbert Villegas
 
Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) chats with a reporter during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in 2023.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Council public safety chair wants details of Democratic convention transportation plan: 'We’re getting a late start'
Ald. Brian Hopkins plans to hold hearings to find out how the CTA will cope with bus service and other contingencies in August.
By Fran Spielman
 
Minyon Moore, chairperson of the Democratic National Convention, discusses the challenges organizers face in putting on the event in Chicago Aug. 19-22.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Chicago Democratic convention leaders ready for anything, see no echoes of 1968 — ‘There is really … no comparison’
The Israel-Hamas war is heightening fears of unrest, but convention leaders say they’re confident in their partnerships with Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and the U.S. Secret Service.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson listens carefully, hand near his face, as he wears a grey suit and presides over a Chicago City Council meeting in this close up.
Brandon Johnson
The ups and downs of Mayor Johnson's roller-coaster first year
From endorsing a new Bears stadium to revoking the subminimum wage, Brandon Johnson’s critics and allies examine where he and the city are going.
By Fran Spielman Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ , and 1 more
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
Columnists
Secret Service building secret Democratic convention communications center in southern suburb
‘The X is the event,’ Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Chicago Sun-Times about the location, which will be the central hub for about 60 agencies involved in designing and implementing convention security.
By Lynn Sweet
 
US President Joe Biden steps off Marine One upon arrival at Soldier Field Landing Zone in Chicago, Illinois, on May 8, 2024. Biden is in Chicago for a campaign fundraiser. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Biden headlines Chicago fundraiser, bringing in more than $2 million for reelection campaign
Biden, stopping in Chicago after a campaign tour of swing-state Wisconsin, is mining the deep pockets of Democratic megadonors in Illinois.
By Kade Heather Isabel Funk , and 1 more
 
Biden Romania
Columnists
Biden, Harris step up drive to win battleground Wisconsin while taking side trips to fundraise in Illinois
President Joe Biden hits Chicago Wednesday for a fundraiser after a stop in Racine, where his visit will spotlight one of Donald Trump’s economic flops, the failed Foxconn plant, which never employed the promised 13,000 workers.
By Lynn Sweet
 
US Philippines Japan
Politics
President Biden hits Chicago Wednesday for fundraiser; VP Harris arrives May 16 for North Shore funder
Biden was last in Chicago on April 8 for a fundraiser. Chicago, which is hosting the Democratic National Convention in August, is a big source of campaign cash.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Michael Sneed (left) interviews a protester in Flamingo Park in Miami, Florida, in 1972.
Columnists
Pages from a protest reporter’s 1972 notebook: Pickets, pot, pachyderms — and pepper gas
On Aug. 20,1972, this reporter was assigned to cover the hordes of hippies, yippies, women’s libbers, Marxists, gay rights advocates, Black Panthers, and anti-Vietnam war vets tenting, talking, and toking it up in Miami’s Flamingo Park before the Republican National Convention kicked off.
By Michael Sneed
 
Screenshot 2024-05-02 at 2.06.44 PM.png
2024 Democratic National Convention
Asleep at the march? ACLU says Chicago may be unprepared for Democratic Convention protests
The civil liberties group filed a federal lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, a left-leaning group whose marching permit was denied by the city.
By David Struett
 
A demonstrator at the Democratic National Convention fights off tear gas as he walks in front of a police barricade at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago in 1968.
Columnists
Memories of Chicago in 1968 from a top lawyer who felt like 'Dorothy from Kansas in "The Wizard of Oz"'
“I remember coming out of my apartment one day and spotting Chicago cops dragging young protesters out of one section of Lincoln Park and shoving them into trucks, while nearby poet Allen Ginsberg was chanting in a circle of peaceful protesters not far away from the radical Abby Hoffman,” remembers Dan Webb, who later became a U.S. attorney.
By Michael Sneed
 
"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart meets with writers at a commercial break while broadcasting from St. Paul, Minnesota, during the 2008 Republican National Convention.
Movies and TV
'The Daily Show' coming to Chicago for Democratic convention
It’s the second late-night series to announce local convention plans, after CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
By Darel Jevens
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a news conference last week.
Politics
Toni Preckwinkle unanimously wins another term running Cook County Democratic Party
Preckwinkle said she expects the Democratic Party will be united behind President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
2024 Democratic National Convention
Democratic convention events getting Chicago treatment with new hospitality vendors
Five event production companies, nearly all based in Chicago, will be throwing the official parties for the Democratic National Convention in August.
By Amy Yee
 
Minyon Moore, chair of the Democratic National Convention Committee, discusses the 2024 Democratic National Convention during a news conference at the Hilton Chicago on Thursday.
2024 Democratic National Convention
No cracks in Blue Wall? Top Democrats vow Chicago is ready for convention, despite party divisions
Democrats are deeply focused on Wisconsin and Michigan to help bolster President Joe Biden’s re-election chances — and officials, in town for meetings hosted by the Democratic National Convention Committee, say they plan on showing voters a deep party contrast.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Stephen Colbert announces his Chicago plans on Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show."
Movies and TV
Stephen Colbert to move 'Late Show' to Chicago for Democratic convention
The CBS fixture will be based at the Auditorium Theatre from August 19 to 22.
By Darel Jevens
 
City Hall
Council delays votes on migrant funding, $1.25 billion bond issue, ShotSpotter
Votes on $70 million to help migrants and the bond issue to fund housing and economic development now are set for Friday. The Council was, however, poised to approve a slew of other measures.
By Fran Spielman
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
Columnists
Democratic Party leaders meet in Chicago this week for pre-convention talks
In Chicago, the Democratic National Committee leaders will pick the members of the party’s platform, rules and credentials committees at the last party meeting before the August convention to renominate President Joe Biden.
By Lynn Sweet
 

El Chapo
El Chapo's sons, accused Sinaloa cartel hitman face U.S. bounties for their capture. They're not the only ones.
The Watchdogs
Prosecutors won't oppose certificate of innocence for man convicted on testimony of legally blind witness
The Watchdogs
2 ex-jail officials say they were fired after claiming they were coerced into political work for Sheriff Tom Dart
View More Stories In The Watchdogs
The Latest
20240521_New_Neighbors_mm0072.jpg
Immigration
Migrants in Chicago find ways to adjust to life in their new city
They’re finding help from community groups to navigate their way. A priority as they build lives outside of city-run shelters: learning English.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
Kassandra Scott, 71, plays pickleball at Mandrake Park on the South Side.
Your Time
Your Chicago summer guide to senior-friendly group activities: chair yoga, walking club and more
Enjoy a range of activities around the Chicagoland area with these 10 groups for grownups.
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
Juarez shooting protest
Other Views
Gen Z is spreading the word on guns: 'They're the problem, not the solution'
One way we young people are trying to end gun violence is through social media campaigns that help explain to our generation why guns make them less safe.
By Edgar Vilchez
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend distracted by his teen kids and their volatile mom
Reader has dated him for seven years but is concerned about continuing a relationship with a man so involved with his family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Theresa - Pinch Provider 3.jpg
Small Business
Evanston startup Pinch brings med spa services directly to clients, raises $3.5M in funding
Pinch — as in “Just a Pinch” or “In a Pinch” — allows consumers to book in-home services such as Botox, facial fillers, IV treatments and facial peels. It’ll soon launch microneedling as well.
By Sandra Guy | For the Sun-Times
 