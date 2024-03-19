The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Elections Chicago Politics

Veteran Cook County tax appeals board commissioner Rogers holds off challenger

Larry Rogers Jr. faced heavy spending from Assessor Fritz Kaegi, who backed newcomer Larecia Tucker.

By  Dan Mihalopoulos
 Updated  
SHARE Veteran Cook County tax appeals board commissioner Rogers holds off challenger
Larry Rogers Jr., a Cook County Board of Review commissioner, faced a challenger in the March 19 primary who was backed by Assessor Fritz Kaegi.

Larry Rogers Jr., a Cook County Board of Review commissioner, faced a challenger in the March 19 primary who was backed by Assessor Fritz Kaegi.

Pat Nabong / Chicago Sun-Times

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

The longest-serving member of Cook County’s property tax appeal agency overcame a big-money effort to unseat him in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Personal-injury lawyer Larry Rogers Jr. — who has represented much of the South Side and the south suburbs for 20 years — sought the party nomination for a sixth term as one of three commissioners on the county’s Board of Review.

As of 8:45 p.m. on election night, Rogers had 61% of the vote to 39% for challenger Larecia Tucker, with 86% of the precincts counted, according to unofficial returns.

Rogers' victory marks a massive setback for Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi, who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to try to defeat Rogers. Kaegi and Tucker had painted Rogers as an obstacle to efforts to reform the allegedly unfair property-tax system in the county.

But Rogers accused Kaegi of acting unethically, noting that the Board of Review has the power to overrule Kaegi’s office and lower assessments for property owners who appeal the initial valuation of their real estate.

Rogers argued during the campaign that it was a conflict of interest for Kaegi to almost entirely fund his challenger and try to replace him with an ally at the agency that checks the assessor’s work.

Kaegi described the campaign to defeat Rogers as the next stage of his long-running, good-government efforts. Kaegi is in his second term as assessor, having unseated the former county Democratic boss Joseph Berrios in the 2018 election with promises of “equity and transparency and fairness to a broken property tax system that was stacked against middle-class residents.”

As of Tuesday, Kaegi had contributed $680,000 to his new political-action committee, Stop Tax Corruption Cook County, which was focused on beating Rogers. Tucker’s campaign got more than $50,000 from Kaegi, records show

Rogers countered by loaning his campaign $850,000 of his own money in the last month of the race to try to defeat Tucker’s challenge. He also has received heavy support from lawyers representing property owners who appealed their taxes.

In the latest disagreement between Rogers and Kaegi, the Board of Review lowered the assessor’s valuation of the Arlington Park property where the Chicago Bears have proposed building a new football stadium.

Tucker works for Rich Township government and is a real estate agent. She had promised to be independent of Kaegi, if elected.

Stamps faces Smith-Members in county board race

Also Tuesday, Cook County Board Commissioner Tara Stamps faced a Democratic primary challenge. Stamps is a close ally of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

As of 8 p.m., Stamps had a huge lead, with 85% of the vote to 15% for challenger Zerlina Smith-Members.

Next Up In Elections
Mariyana Spyropoulos beats Democratic incumbent in race for Cook County Circuit Court clerk
Joy Virginia Cunningham declares victory in Illinois Supreme Court primary
U.S. Rep. Danny Davis fends off 4 challengers, cruises to reelection
Donald Trump and Joe Biden win Illinois primaries as they gear up for a rematch
Cook County state’s attorney race down to the wire
‘Shockingly low turnout’ during Tuesday’s primary election in Chicago
The Latest
Election 2024
Elections
Donald Trump and Joe Biden win Illinois primaries as they gear up for a rematch
Chicago voter turnout was at or near historic lows, likely a signal of either displeasure with the candidates or recognition the party nominees were pre-determined.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ and Jon Seidel
 
ELECTIONDAY-032024-20 (1).JPGPeople running for Democratic National Convention delegates pose for a photo during an Election Day stop at Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Columnists
Trump goes on ‘hamburger offensive’ against J.B. Pritzker
Donald Trump and Joe Biden clinched their party nominations ahead of Illinois’ primaries. The rematch is going to be a long, grueling, draining slog until Nov. 5.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Running against each other in the Democratic March 19 primary for Cook County state’s attorney are Eileen O’Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III.
Columnists
Cook County state’s attorney race down to the wire
Democrats appear to be leaning toward taking a tough-on-crime approach.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Craig Counsell oversees bullpens at Cubs Spring training in Mesa, AZ. 02-16-2024.
Cubs
Cubs Opening Day roster projection: Who will be included when spring training wraps in a week?
Questions loom about the Cubs bench, bullpen and final two rotation spots.
By Maddie Lee
 
Election Day voting polls Thurgood Marshall March 19, 2024
Elections
‘Shockingly low turnout’ during Tuesday’s primary election in Chicago
Part of the reason comes down to the presidential race at the top of the ballot, according to Max Bever of the Chicago Board of Elections. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already secured the votes needed to be nominated this summer at their party conventions.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 