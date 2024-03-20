The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Elections Illinois House Illinois Senate

Graciela Guzmán beats incumbent Sen. Natalie Toro in another test of Democratic establishment muscle

With almost 90% of the vote counted, Guzmán was declared the winner over Toro, defeating her with almost 50% of the vote to Toro’s 30%. Guzman won despite raising less than $658,000, or about a quarter of the amount of money raised for Toro.

By  Brett ChaseMichael Loria and Leah Love
   
Graciela Guzmán (left), a Chicago Teachers Union organizer, is challenging state Sen. Natalie Toro (right) in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday.

Michael Crawford (left) and state Rep. Mary Flowers on Election Day. Democratic legislators and unions contributed millions to Crawford’s campaign to unseat Flowers.

Pat Nabong and Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Despite being badly outspent, Graciela Guzmán defeated state Sen. Natalie Toro for the 20th state Senate District seat. Toro, who was appointed by a political committee last year, raised an eye-popping $2.6 million from Senate President Don Harmon and help from unions, four times the amount of money Guzman raised.

“You can’t buy this district,” Guzman told supporters after her win. “I’m grateful to the community that asked me to step up and believed in me and supported me.”

Toro, 36, replaced Cristina Pacione-Zayas, who left to join then-newly elected Mayor Brandon Johnson as one of his top advisers.

Guzmán, 35, was previously chief of staff to Pacione-Zayas and was in the running for the Senate appointment.

