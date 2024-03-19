Party-backed newcomer Crawford defeats longtime Democratic Rep Flowers in primary

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Michael Crawford beat Rep. Mary Flowers, the longest-running Black lawmaker in Illinois, to win the Democratic primary for the Illinois House 31st District on Tuesday after party leadership and unions threw their support behind him.

With all the votes counted, Crawford beat Flowers, 70% to 30%, in a district that extends across the South Side and into the southwest suburbs, according to AP estimates.

Newcomer Crawford, 41, had the backing of Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch. In an unusual move that was a test of his own political muscle, Welch threw his support and money behind challenger Crawford in the primary and helped him defeat a politician who first took office when Harold Washington was mayor of Chicago.

The race became a proxy for Welch’s power to control his own members. Welch and Democratic-supporting unions backed Crawford, raising a whopping $1.7 million. That’s more than Flowers raised in total over the last 30 years.

“The more money you spend, the more you win,” said Brian Gaines, the Arrington Professor in State Politics at the University of Illinois. “I don’t think Crawford is the important part here. He’s the device. It’s really about Flowers.”

Flowers, 72, fell out of favor with Welch, who removed her from Democratic leadership last year. In a letter to Flowers last May, Welch accused the longtime legislator of “abusive behavior,” including comparing “the appearance of a staff member to Adolph Hitler.”

Flowers has been the state representative for either the 31st or the South Side 21st District, since 1985.

“I did not lose. Our democracy lost, when you take into consideration all they had to do to destroy me,” Flowers said after the election was called for her opponent.

Referring to the large amount of money put into the race, she added: “Can you imagine all we could have done in the Auburn Gresham area with that money?”

In an interview Crawford said that he's "someone who's going to serve that 31st district with transparency [and] dignity," adding "the 31st District is someplace where everyone feels welcome, is valued and has a voice in Springfield. And we haven't been getting that from Flowers.”

In his victory speech, Crawford said he hoped the headlines would not focus on only him taking down a longtime incumbent.

"I hope that the headline is that we got one step closer to providing full funding for our public schools, with a focus on our diverse learners who are more vulnerable, supporting women's rights, supporting workers and addressing the epidemic of violence in our community,” he told a cheering crowd at the Black Fire Brigade on the South Side.

That's not how one Flowers supporter saw it.

Ella Echols, 76, a longtime Auburn Gresham resident and Flowers supporter questioned what Crawford will do for her community.

“What has he contributed to the community,” she asked. “Before this no one had heard of Michael Crawford.”

Echols was particularly turned off by negative ads from Crawford's campaign.

“Among all the adverse stuff going on here, some women, some people would have folded,” said Echols. “But she’s a strong Black woman."

In another big-money race, challenger Graciela Guzmán was leading Sen. Natalie Toro, who was appointed to the 20th District last year. In that race, Senate Democrats and unions raised an eye-popping $2.6 million.

With 78% of the vote counted, Guzmán was up almost 50% to Toro, who had 30%.

Toro, 36, replaced Cristina Pacione-Zayas, who left to join then-newly elected Mayor Brandon Johnson as one of his top advisers.

Guzmán, 35, was previously chief of staff to Pacione-Zayas and was in the running for the Senate appointment.

Incumbent Sonya Harper was challenged in the 6th House District, representing the South Side, by Joseph G. Williams, but she won easily with almost 74% of the vote.

Williams co-founded the community organization Grow Greater Englewood.

In the 36th House District, representing mostly South Suburbs, Rick Ryan defeated Sonia Khalil 57% to 43%. The two candidates competed to replace Rep. Kelly Burke, who decided not to run for reelection.

