GOP congressional incumbent Bost beats Bailey downstate, Democrats Foster, Casten win in suburbs

Five-term incumbent Rep. Mike Bost fended off a challenge from ultra-right farmer turned politician Darren Bailey in a turf war over the state’s most conservative congressional district.

With 80% of votes counted, Bost led Bailey 54% to 46% in the downstate 12th Congressional District,

according to AP estimates.

Bost declared victory at about 9:41 p.m., and Bailey conceded about 15 minutes later.

"Guys, we came up short tonight. ... I think we made a statement. I think hopefully the party will take notice that we're not going to take this sellout attitude," Bailey told a sparse crowd of downstate supporters. "It was close."

And Democratic Reps. Sean Casten and Bill Foster held onto their suburban congressional seats after facing progressive challengers who tried to veer them further to the left on key issues such as the Israel-Hamas War.

After serving in the Illinois House and Senate, and losing the gubernatorial election to Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2022, Bailey was hoping for a comback. A loss could signal the end of his political career. At least for now.

Although both Bost, 63, and Bailey, 58, are staunch Trump supporters, the race is viewed as a test of just how far right the district’s voters want to go, with Bailey banking on the support of Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Mary Miller, R-Ill.

Bailey’s election night party at the Christian academy he founded in downstate Louisville was a low-key balloon-clad family affair — a far cry from a packed Effingham banquet hall where he celebrated a huge GOP gubernatorial primary win in 2022. Bost was holding court until the race was called in a back room at the Brews Brothers Tap Room in Murphsyboro.

Downstate donnybrook

Bailey had been seeking former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, which he received in the waning days of his gubernatorial primary campaign. His wooing included multiple visits to Mar-a-Lago and a fundraiser ni downstate Effingham featuring Donald Trump Jr.

But Trump in February endorsed Bost, amid a lobbying effort by House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans, dealing a huge blow to Bailey in a campaign that focused largely on loyalty to Trump.

Congressional challenger Darren Bailey (left) and incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Bost (left) campaign last month or the GOP nomination in the downstate 12th Congressional District. John O’Connor/AP; Facebook

Bost, running for his fifth term, is the chair of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and a self-described “constitutional conservative.” He was elected to Congress after serving as an Illinois state representative for 20 years. He campaigned heavily on his experience — and on Trump’s endorsement.

Bost told the Sun-Times he would still support the former president if he is convicted.

Casten cruises to victory in suburban 6th CD

Casten held a huge fund-raising advantage over his two Democratic primary opponents as he sought his fourth term in Congress in the solidly blue 6th Congressional District. He will face Republican Niki Conforti in the Nov. 5 general election.

Casten, who did not hold an election night party, declared victory shortly after 8 p.m. The Downers Grove resident led with 77% of the vote — with 66% of votes counted, according to AP estimates." Digital strategist Mahnoor Ahmad was a distant second with 13.5%.

“As we turn to the general election, we must remind ourselves what is at stake,” Casten said in a statement.

“I’m running for re-election to defend women’s reproductive rights, protect American democracy, end gun violence, and combat the climate crisis. Those are values that are shared throughout the 6th District but opposed by the far-right efforts that want to take this seat. I’m confident that, as they have time and again, voters will side with decency, humanity, science, and democracy.”

Casten, 52, raised more than $1.58 million for his reelection campaign. Both Ahmad and Charles Hughes, the third primary challenger, raised $5,875.

Ahmad, 32, was born in Quetta, Pakistan, and lives in Oakbrook Terrace. Hughes, who also ran in 2018 and 2022, was born in Chicago and is an operations technician with Nicor Gas.

Democrats Charles Hughes (left) and Mahnoor Ahmad (right), candidates in the 6th Congressional District. From Facebook

Two years ago, Casten was forced to run against fellow Democratic Rep. Marie Newman — the product of redistricting by the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly. He beat Newman 68.1% to 28.8%.

Foster trounces challenger in 11th CD race

In the 11th Congressional District, Rep. Bill Foster defeated Naperville human rights attorney Qasim Rashid in the Democratic primary. With 68% of votes counted, Foster led Rashid 77.8% to 22.2%.

Foster, a former physicist at Fermilab, was first elected to Congress in 2008. The sprawling 11th district — considered solid Democratic turf — now encompasses most of McHenry and Kane counties and parts of Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Cook, Lake and Will counties.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, (left) faces a challenge from lawyer Qasim Rashid in the Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District. Courtesy of the candidates

Rashid, who immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan when he was 5, made the Israel-Hamas war a focal point of his campaign, highlighting how he and Foster differed in their approach to the conflict.

At The Burger Life in Naperville, Rashid addressed over 25 supporters as he appeared to concede to Foster.

“Today the results obviously didn’t go the way we had hoped,” Rashid said. “We’re going to spend the time psychoanalyzing everything later on and figure out just what went wrong.”

Despite the loss, Rashid said he wouldn’t have run his campaign any differently.

Qasim Rashid addresses supporters in Naperville Tuesday night. Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

“By focusing on the principles of humanity, by putting justice above all else, we were either going to win with justice or lose with dignity,” Rashid said.

Three Republicans are vying to face Foster. Jerry Evans led a three-way race in the GOP primary with 49.1% of the vote with 35% of the votes in.

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Mohammad Samra reported from Naperville and Clarendon Hills; WBEZ reporters Mawa Iqbal reported from downstate Louisville, and Alex Degman from Murphysboro

