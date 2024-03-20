The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Elections Chicago Metro/State

U.S. Rep “Chuy” García retains 4th district seat after election day drama

Jesús “Chuy” García is a fixture in Chicago politics, with four decades as an alderperson, Cook County commissioner, state senator and two-time mayoral candidate.

By  Mitchell ArmentroutMariah Rush and David Struett
   
CONGRESSCITY-03XX24-5.jpg

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (left) greets a constituent Sunday as he waits to address the congregation at Friendship Baptist Church in the Austin neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Declaring victory in the 4th District, U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García fired off a confetti cannon during his victory speech with supporters in Brighton Park on Tuesday. Chuy fended off an energetic Democratic primary challenge from Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), paving the progressive incumbent’s way toward a fourth term in Washington.

With 55% of votes counted in the 4th Congressional District, which stretches from the Southwest Side to Oak Brook and other west suburbs, U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García had 69% of the vote over 31% for Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th).

“Tonight we showed everyone across the country that are paying close attention to this race, that hate and the right-wing attempt to hijack our movement will not succeed," the longtime progressive leader said. “There’s been a clear attack against immigrants, against women, against African Americans, against Muslims and the LGBTQ community. Our work together will be tough, but we are tougher."

Lopez had challenged García from the right, criticizing him as out of touch with a district redrawn to include Hinsdale and other west suburbs. The challenger called for a tougher crackdown at the southern U.S. border.

They also diverged on the Israel-Hamas war, with Garcia calling for a ceasefire and Lopez against such a measure unless “all the [Israeli] hostages and bodily remains are returned unconditionally.”

Garcia, a fixture in Chicago politics for four decades as an alderperson, Cook County commissioner, state senator and two-time mayoral candidate — raised more than $487,000 in the campaign to retain the seat he’s held since 2019.

Lopez, a former Midway Airport skycap, and one of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s most vocal critics — raised about $72,000 for his upstart bid, the first primary challenge Garcia has had since taking office.

Though Lopez, in Fox News appearances, called on President Joe Biden to crack down at the southern U.S. border, both candidates called for increased federal resources for cities dealing with the influx of asylum-seekers — and protections for Dreamers, people who were brought into the country illegally as youths.

Lopez brings treats to election workers

There was little drama in the results called shortly after the polls closed, but allegations of campaign shenanigans flew throughout Election Day.

García’s campaign reported Lopez allies were spotted giving away coffee, doughnuts and “envelopes of cash” to poll workers in the City Council member’s own South Side ward.

Lopez, who’s also the ward committeeperson, acknowledged as much, saying the $50 was to provide lunch for workers, which isn’t covered by the city election board.

While García’s campaign called for an investigation, Lopez said the incumbent has a “lack of respect for election judges.”

An election board spokesman called it “a longstanding tradition” for committeepeople to provide refreshments for poll workers, but said any complaints about the money would be handled by the election fraud division of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. No formal complaints had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Garcia doesn’t have any opponents in November’s general election.

Contributing: Elvia Malagon, Emmanuel Camarillo and Cindy Hernandez

