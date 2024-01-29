The DNC is launching a neighborhood ambassadors program to recruit volunteers

Leaders of the Democratic National Convention set for Chicago in August say they’ll rely on a network of “neighborhood ambassadors” to both recruit thousands of volunteers for the event, as well as ensure economic benefits from it are spread throughout the city.

The DNC’s Host Committee launched an ambassador application process Monday and is encouraging Chicago residents with a track record of community organizing to apply. Ambassadors will be responsible for recruiting volunteers, hosting events and being a local point-person for convention leadership as they prepare to welcome 50,000 people in August.

The DNC’s Host Committee hopes to select an ambassador in each of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods as it works to make good on a promise to expand the footprint of the massive event beyond its core locations at the United Center on the West Side and the South Loop’s McCormick Place.

The purpose of the program is “to recruit volunteers from all of Chicago — from Rogers Park to Pullman,” Mo Green, senior director of civic and community engagement for the host committee, said in an interview with WBEZ.

“We’re looking for leaders that know the lay of the land within their own respective communities,” Green said. “We’re here to take their feedback to engage and better inform our community engagement strategy.”

The main responsibility of an ambassador will be to help recruit some of the roughly 12,000 volunteers needed for the convention. Ambassadors are expected to recruit at least 50 volunteers from their respective neighborhoods. Volunteers will be responsible for everything from assisting with media or security logistics, to meeting people at O’Hare and Midway airports to help direct them to the city.

Ambassadors won’t be paid, but they will be vying for cash prizes and a chance to attend the convention. Ambassadors who recruit the most volunteers will be entered into a drawing for convention passes, though Green declined to share the number of passes and how much cash will be awarded.

There will also be volunteer parties, and ambassadors will get “priority volunteer assignments for the DNC,” Green said, along with “bragging rights to say that you were involved in the community engagement program with the Democratic National Convention of 2024.”

Beyond the perks, Green said ambassadors will have a chance to ensure their community has a presence in the convention, such as suggesting vendors or businesses that the DNC should consider for ancillary events, in bi-monthly check-in calls with the host committee.

Green said ambassadors can elevate businesses in their community they think should be included in a directory of vendors being distributed to the expected 50,000 people traveling to Chicago for the convention.

Convention officials have emphasized including Chicago’s neighborhoods is a top priority, and West Side communities have been vocal that they want to see improvements also serve their residents.

Preparation for Chicago’s previous political conventions usually includes a flurry of infrastructure improvements funded by the city. A focus on the West Side at the time of the 1996 convention preempted the trendy Fulton Market neighborhood that has rapidly gentrified.

Natalie Edelstein, a spokeswoman for the host committee, emphasized they want the convention’s legacy to extend beyond just Aug. 19-22.

“Whether that be rewarding volunteers, turning our vendor and venue directories into clearing houses or repositories that Choose Chicago can use or other chambers can use, that’s the focus of all of the work we’re doing,” Edelstein said.

“How can we make sure there’s a spectacular convention that happens the four days that folks are in town, but also, how can we leave a lasting impact both economic and social that makes a difference in the lives of people in Chicago.”

Ambassadors must live in the neighborhoods they are applying to represent. Applications can be found on the host committee’s website and will close Feb. 9.

Mariah Woelfel and Tessa Weinberg cover Chicago politics and government at WBEZ.