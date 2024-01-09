Marriott, Hyatt hotels at McCormick Place to be official Democratic convention headquarters

WASHINGTON — The Marriott Marquis and the Hyatt Regency at the McCormick Place complex will be the official headquarters hotels for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, officials announced Tuesday.

The United Center will host the evening sessions with the delegates and speakers at the convention, to run Aug. 19-22, but the hotels will serve as the base of operations for the Biden for President campaign, the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic National Convention Committee plus media and other groups.

The West Building at the McCormick Place complex will be the site of many daytime convention-related activities such as party meetings and briefings.

In addition, the complex will house a media filing center.

“We are proud to partner with these key hotels and the union labor that powers them to make the McCormick Place our home base for convention week,” said DNCC executive director Alex Hornbrook.

Unlike other conventions where venues were spread out, the Democratic Convention in Chicago will offer within five miles:



The United Center for official business,

McCormick Place for daytime events.

All delegates housed in eight downtown hotels.

Some delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next July will be housed as far away as Madison — 80 miles from Milwaukee — and Kenosha, 40 miles south.