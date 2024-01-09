The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Marriott, Hyatt hotels at McCormick Place to be official Democratic convention headquarters

The West Building at the McCormick Place complex will be the site of many daytime convention-related activities such as party meetings and briefings.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Marriott, Hyatt hotels at McCormick Place to be official Democratic convention headquarters
Chicago Chosen As Host Of 2024 Democratic Convention

The United Center will be the site of this year’s Democratic National Convention from Aug. 19-22. The Marriott Marquis and Hyatt Regency at the McCormick Place complex will serve as the official hotels.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The Marriott Marquis and the Hyatt Regency at the McCormick Place complex will be the official headquarters hotels for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, officials announced Tuesday.

The United Center will host the evening sessions with the delegates and speakers at the convention, to run Aug. 19-22, but the hotels will serve as the base of operations for the Biden for President campaign, the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic National Convention Committee plus media and other groups.

The West Building at the McCormick Place complex will be the site of many daytime convention-related activities such as party meetings and briefings.

In addition, the complex will house a media filing center.

“We are proud to partner with these key hotels and the union labor that powers them to make the McCormick Place our home base for convention week,” said DNCC executive director Alex Hornbrook.

Unlike other conventions where venues were spread out, the Democratic Convention in Chicago will offer within five miles:

  • The United Center for official business,
  • McCormick Place for daytime events.
  • All delegates housed in eight downtown hotels.

Some delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next July will be housed as far away as Madison — 80 miles from Milwaukee — and Kenosha, 40 miles south.

Next Up In News
North suburban family lied to get into selective CPS schools, inspector general finds
Chicago announces dates for 2024 summer festivals, Air and Water Show moved for Democratic convention
Grant Park Music Festival’s 2024 season marks 90th year of the Chicago summer music series
CPS reports up to 77,000 computers lost or stolen in a year
Man critically wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
The Latest
Soy roast chicken is simple to prepare and simply delicious.
Recipes
Menu planner: Enjoy this easy recipe for soy roast chicken
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Thrust into online learning during the pandemic, Chicago Public Schools spent hundreds of millions in federal COVID relief dollars on laptops and other devices over the past few years.
Education
CPS reports up to 77,000 computers lost or stolen in a year
Some devices ultimately turned up but CPS’ inspector general blames the mess on a flawed system for recouping devices and tracking them.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, in 2023.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago announces dates for 2024 summer festivals, Air and Water Show moved for Democratic convention
Millennium Park’s 20th anniversary will be marked with a four-day fest in July.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Northside College Preparatory School, located at 5501 N. Kedzie Ave., on the Northwest Side.
Education
North suburban family lied to get into selective CPS schools, inspector general finds
Once it was time for high school, the family moved into the city but said they lived in a poorer area to boost their kids chances of getting into selective enrollment school
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 