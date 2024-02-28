At Democratic convention in Chicago, perks for big Biden campaign donors include coveted credentials, hotels

WASHINGTON — The very best donors and fundraisers to the Biden Victory Fund will get a package of VIP perks when they come to Chicago this August for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, including coveted credentials for each night of the convention, rooms at the best hotels — and concierge services to make sure nothing goes wrong.

The Chicago Sun-Times obtained the 2024 Biden Victory Fund Convention packages being circulated among donors and fundraisers — called "bundlers," because they raise money for political operation by soliciting their own extensive personal networks.

When it comes to qualifying for perks — and this is true for Democrats and Republicans in past conventions — an individual can vault into the elite ranks either by direct giving or raising political cash. The Republicans will be using their July convention in Milwaukee to reward their top donors and fundraisers. The Democratic convention kicks off on Aug. 19 at the United Center.

Each Democratic political operation is expected to offer donor packages, with hot items being access to book rooms at high-end hotels reserved for contributors and credentials for the nightly convention sessions, preferably in a United Center suite.

In June, the Chicago Host Committee perk packages for donors and sponsors — an important incentive tool needed to help the committee fulfill its promise to raise $84.697 million for the convention — included VIP access to credentials, exclusive hotels and suites in the United Center. The $5 million contributors get the most perks. For sponsors, custom packages will be available, with "other potential options signage within United Center, building out activation spaces, sponsoring hospitality spaces, etc.”

The Biden Victory Fund is a joint fundraising committee of the DNC, the Biden for President committee and every state party. According to a memo obtained by the Sun-Times last September, under federal rules, the Biden Victory Fund can accept donations up to $929,600 from an individual.

State Democratic party chairs checked out the United Center, site of this summer’s party convention, in September 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Here are the packages:

THE MILLENNIUM PARK PACKAGE

Raise $2,500,000 or give $1,852,600 to the Biden Victory Fund.

● Booking for two VIP rooms and one premium room within the Biden Victory Fund block.

● VIP credentials to the Democratic National Convention for all four nights.

● VIP box seats to the Democratic National Convention for all four nights.

● Access to the Biden Victory fund VIP Hospitality Suite for all four nights.

● Access to on-site concierge services and VIP ticket pick-up.

● VIP tickets to all Biden Victory Fund convention week events.

● Admission to a post-convention speech gathering with President Biden in Chicago.

● Early access to the Biden Victory Fund room block.

● Invitation to a Podium Preview

THE JACKSON PARK PACKAGE

Raise $750,000 or give $500,000 to the Biden Victory Fund

● Booking for two premium rooms within the BVF room block.

● Premium and preferred credentials to the Democratic National Convention.

● Box seats to the Democratic National Convention.

● Access to the Biden Victory Fund Hospitality Suite for all four nights.

● Tickets to select Biden Victory Fund convention week events

● Admission to a post-convention speech gathering with President Biden in Chicago.

● Invitation to Podium Preview.

THE GRANT PARK PACKAGE

Raise $1,250,000 or give $839,200 to the Biden Victory Fund

● Booking for one VIP room and one premium room within the Biden Victory Fund room block.

● VIP and premium credentials to the Democratic National Convention.

● VIP box seats to the Democratic National Convention.

● Access to the Biden Victory Fund VIP Hospitality Suite for all four nights.

● Access to on-site concierge services and VIP ticket pick-up.

● Tickets to all Biden Victory Fund convention week events

● Admission to a post-convention speech gathering with President Biden in Chicago.

● Early access to the Biden Victory Fund room block.

● Invitation to Podium Preview.

THE GARFIELD PARK PACKAGE

Raise $400,000 or give $200,000 to the Biden Victory Fund

● Booking for one premium room within the Biden Victory Fund room block.

● Preferred credentials to the Democratic National Convention for all four nights.

● Access to the Biden Victory Fund Hospitality Suite for two nights.

● Tickets to select Biden Victory Fund convention week events

● Admission to a post-convention speech gathering with President Biden in Chicago.

● Invitation to Podium Preview.

THE LINCOLN PARK PACKAGE

Raise $146,000 or give $89,200 to the Biden Victory Fund

● Booking for one hotel room within the Biden Victory Fund room block.

● Credentials to the Democratic National Convention for all four nights.

● Access to the Biden Victory Fund Hospitality Suite for two nights.

● Tickets to select Biden Victory Fund convention week events

● Invitation to Podium Preview