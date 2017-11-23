MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Nov. 23 – 27

This map will update throughout Thanksgiving weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

5:33 p.m. Wednesday — Man, 30, shot in Lawndale

6:15 p.m. Wednesday — Man shot in leg in Belmont Gardens

7 p.m. Wednesday — 19-year-old man shot in Austin

1:05 a.m. Thursday — Man shot in West Englewood

1:35 a.m. Thursday — Police: Man killed in Chatham shooting

4:20 a.m. Thursday — Lanes reopen after person shot on I-290