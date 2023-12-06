Chicago 2024 convention host committee launches drive to spread business to minorities

WASHINGTON — The first waves of enormous business opportunities stemming from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next August are emerging, starting with everything needed for three giant welcoming parties plus contracts for other goods and services such as fencing, drywall installation, traffic control, landscape restoration, security and tents.

The three giant welcoming parties — for 15,000 journalists; between 10,000 and 12,000 delegates; and another for some 10,000 volunteers — will account for about $2 million to $3 million in spending, according to the Chicago 2024 Host Committee. There will be contracts for tables, chairs and serving equipment, flowers, food and drinks, stages, entertainment, ushers and security.

Spreading around the business from the convention so that all of Chicago’s communities benefit — and that minority contractors get slices of the pie — is a central pledge the Democratic National Committee has made to the city.

To that end, on Wednesday, the Chicago 2024 Host Committee will launch its Host Committee Business Diversity Advisory Council, with the aim to “establish diversity spend goals and advise on convention equity practices, community engagement strategies and contract and event execution plans,” the host committee said.

The council will be co-chaired by Jaemie Neely executive director for the Federation of Women Contractors; and Jackie Gomez, executive director of the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association.

“The host committee is laser focused on ensuring next summer’s convention highlights and utilizes Chicago’s robust, diverse business community,” Christy George, the host committee executive director, said in a statement. “The formation of our Business Diversity Advisory Council is a critical step in ensuring business and individuals from a wide array of backgrounds have a seat at the table where decisions are being made.”

The council will include more than 20 Illinois-based organizations with experience in developing diverse workforces. It will meet for the first time Monday.

Members of the council include the Business Leadership Council, Federation of Women Contractors, Native American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, Black Contractors Owners and Executives, Chicagoland Alliance for Disabled-Owned Businesses, Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, Hispanic American Construction Industry Association, Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce, LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Women’s Business Development Center, Elite Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business Network, Veteran Business Outreach Center, Chicago Women in Trades, Black Contractors United, Chicago Urban League, Springfield Urban League, Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Contractors Advisors Business Development Corporation, National Minority Contractors Association, and the Austin African American Business Networking Association.

Neely said in a statement, “The economic impact of hosting the DNC in Chicago will undoubtedly create new opportunities for businesses, showcasing their proven talents and capabilities to the world.”

Gomez said in a statement, ”Conventions bring tremendous economic opportunity to host cities, and we are thrilled to be able to collaborate with leaders across Chicago’s business community to ensure diverse business enterprises experience their share of the benefits.”