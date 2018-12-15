1 killed, 9 wounded in weekend shootings

At least 10 people in Chicago were shot, one fatally, during the first 12 hours this weekend.

The lone murder occurred Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to police. At 1:59 a.m., a 31-year-old man was struck by a bullet while standing outside the 4800 block of West Quincy. He was taken to Loretto Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

The most recent shooting was at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, when a 34-year-old woman was grazed in the neck by a bullet in the Northwest Side’s Logan Square neighborhood. She was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle going south in the 2500 block of North Drake Avenue when someone inside a passing green sports-utility vehicle fired shots.

Less than two hours earlier, another woman was wounded in Logan Square after a shooter fired into a crowd outside, police said. The group was standing on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West North Avenue when gunfire rang out at 1:52 a.m. A 25-year-old woman felt pain and realized she’d been shot in the left leg.

One more woman was shot Saturday morning, this time underneath the CTA’s Green Line tracks in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 4300 block of West Lake Street when someone in another vehicle fired shots in her direction.

Late Saturday night, an unknown shooter struck a woman in the Greektown neighborhood. At 11:29 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk in the first block of South Halsted when she was shot in the leg, police said. She did not see the shooter, and her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Around the same time, a teenage man was wounded by gunfire in South Shore. The 18-year-old was walking on a sidewalk at 11:26 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Colfax when gunshots erupted, police said. He also said he didn’t see who shot him.

The weekend’s first shooting happened early Friday evening, when a masked shooter struck the West Side’s Austin neighborhood. A 19-year-old man told investigators he was on a sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 400 block of South Lockwood Avenue when a male wearing a ski mask pulled up in a silver-colored vehicle and fired shots, police said. The teen was hit in the foot.

Other shootings occurred:

Seven total shooting were reported within city limits on Friday, all but one of them unfolding at night. The weekend began at 5 p.m. Friday and will conclude 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 29 people were shot, two of whom were murdered, in the city.