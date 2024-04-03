The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News Suburban Chicago

Biden faces protest over his support for Israel during White House meeting

Chicago-area doctor Thaer Ahmad, who has treated patients in Gaza, walked out of a meeting of Muslim leaders Tuesday in protest of the administration’s continued support of Israel.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Biden faces protest over his support for Israel during White House meeting
Activists Protest Outside The White House Calling For A Ceasefire In Gaza War

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for a cease-fire in Gaza during a protest as part of the “People’s White House Ceasefire Now Iftar” outside the White House on Tuesday evening.

Getty

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has faced protests over the conflict in Gaza all over the country, but this week he confronted one inside the White House itself.

The occasion was a private meeting on Tuesday where Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and national security leaders could hear from Muslim Americans about their concerns involving the war between Israel and Hamas.

Shortly after the conversation began, a Palestinian American doctor from Chicago named Thaer Ahmad who has volunteered in Gaza announced that he was walking out.

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, wearing black, leans across a Gaza patient he's treating as other medical professionals — wearing scrubs, lab coats or street clothes — work in the background.

Dr. Thaer Ahmad treats a patient on a January visit to Gaza. On Tuesday, Ahmad handed President Joe Biden a letter from an orphaned 8-year-old girl in Rafah. Ahmad later walked out of the meeting. “I’m not going to yell at anybody. I’m not going to throw anything. I’m just going to walk out calmly,” Ahmad told himself before the meeting.

Provided

Before leaving, Ahmad presented Biden with a letter from an orphaned 8-year-old girl in Rafah, a city that Israel plans to target next. He included a photo.

Ahmad said Biden's response to his protest was muted.

“He said, ‘I understand,’" the doctor said.

Related

Biden's support for Israel's military operations in Gaza, including the sale of U.S. weapons, has angered Muslim Americans. The war began Oct. 7 when Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis in a surprise attack.

Since then, roughly 33,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel. Biden has expressed concern about civilian casualties but has not cut off military assistance for Israel.

“There’s a change in the rhetoric," Ahmad said. "But concrete actions, we have not seen a significant change.”

This week's meeting was arranged by the White House instead of the more traditional celebratory dinner to mark the end of Ramadan. Several Muslim community leaders had refused invitations to break their fasts with the president, saying it would have been inappropriate at a time of famine in Gaza.

"We understand how this community is feeling in a deeply painful moment," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

She was circumspect when asked about Tuesday's meeting, saying the conversation was private. Pressed on Biden's reaction to Ahmad's decision to walk out, she said the president “respects their freedom to peacefully protest.”

When Ahmad received the invitation to attend the White House meeting, he was under the impression that the meeting would be Biden's first opportunity to talk with someone who had been on the ground in Gaza in the six months after the war started.

Jean-Pierre would not confirm whether that was the case.

As the meeting approached, Ahmad said he was troubled by a string of news stories about U.S. weapons sales to Israel.

”I was starting to question, what’s the purpose of the meeting? What difference am I going to make by being there?” he said.

Before going to the White House, Ahmad decided that he would walk out once the meeting started.

“I’m not going to yell at anybody. I’m not going to throw anything. I’m just going to walk out calmly,” Ahmad said. “And that’s what I did.”

Ahmad is planning another trip to Gaza at the end of the month.

Next Up In Israel-Hamas War
Oak Lawn doctor, Muslim leaders angry over Gaza reject chance to break Ramadan fast with Biden
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez survives Housing Committee ouster attempt after flag-burning controversy
Mayor Johnson backs Ald. Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy
Pro-Palestinian protest disrupts City Hall news conference called to condemn flag-burning
Did Gaza protest vote make a mark on Illinois primary and impact support for Biden?
Flag burning IS free speech — and so is sham patriotism
The Latest
Crime
16-year-old boy charged in Rogers Park mass shooting
The teen boy was arrested Tuesday in Edgewater. He allegedly “targeted” and opened fire on a group in Pottawattomie Park on Feb. 25. One person was killed and three others wounded in the attack.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
"Hair" (1968) by Christina Ramberg.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago April 4-10: The Mix
A Matthew Sweet concert, a one-man show about Chopin and exhibitions by Chicago artists Robert Earl Paige and Christina Ramberg are among the city’s entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
IMG_2340.jpg
News
Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead in Northwest Side home
Officers responding to a well-being check found the 54-year-old man unresponsive about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in a home in the 7400 block of North California Avenue in West Ridge, police said.
By Kade Heather and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Work
Janitors union rallies in Loop for better pay as contract deadline looms
Hundreds of janitors who keep the city’s office buildings clean held a rally ahead of a possible strike vote on Saturday.
By Amy Yee
 
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams leads the USC Marching Band after the Trojans beat UCLA 48-45.
Bears
USC quarterback Caleb Williams visits Halas Hall in latest step toward likely union
As has been the case for months, Williams is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick when the Bears draft on April 25.
By Patrick Finley
 