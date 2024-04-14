Chicago health workers protest American Medical Association differing response to Gaza and Ukraine

Dozens of healthcare workers protested the American Medical Association’s board of trustees meeting Sunday, once again demanding the organization call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

It was the fourth protest by Chicago Healthcare Workers for Palestine at the health association’s River North office since October 2023, which were held alongside weekly vigils late last year.

Speakers condemned a “double standard” in the group’s response to Gaza compared with its response to the war in Ukraine. They cited the group’s call for a cease-fire after the start of the war in Ukraine — and noted the lack of a similar statement since conflict started in Gaza — in addition to its $100,000 in aid funding to Ukraine to help with humanitarian efforts there.

Tareq Yaqub, a child and adolescent psychologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital, said he personally supported the efforts in support of Ukraine, but he said there shouldn’t be a difference in the way the organization responds to healthcare workers being killed in conflict.

“The AMA was absolutely correct in releasing those statements about Ukraine,” Yaqub said. “What we’re upset about is the hypocrisy and the discrepancy of whose lives are worth defending and which healthcare professionals are more worthy of mourning.”

The AMA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yaqub, who is of Palestinian descent, said Islamaphobia played a role in the discrepancy because it was easier for the general public to write off people they found it more difficult to identify with, in addition to other cultural and systemic biases.

“Islamophobia and the policies that stem from it … manifests here,” Yaqub said. “When you have that messaging toward a group of people, it becomes easy to become desensitized to their suffering or that their perceived backwardness invites this suffering onto them.”

He said the group didn’t want to resort to protesting, but it was left with no other options after it introduced motions to the AMA’s governing body, as well as requesting panels and meetings with the AMA's trustees.

Yaqub said there was some hope in how the conversations shifted after seven World Central Kitchen workers were killed by Israeli missile strikes, but he was still disheartened that it took the deaths of foreign aid workers to refocus the world’s attention on others losing their lives in Gaza.

“We’re really not asking the AMA to take a fringe position, we’re asking them to be consistent with their morals,” Yaqub said. “This is really a chance to engage in the political process to hopefully lead to real change where all lives are valued.”